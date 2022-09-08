Performance Sportswear Brand On Partners With Trove to Launch “Onward” Resale Site and Online Trade-In Program

ZURICH & BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance sportswear brand On today announced the launch of Onward, a new resale site and online trade-in program powered by Trove, the Recommerce Operating System™. The Onward program is an extension of On’s existing ESG initiatives that focus on driving sustainability through innovation and elevating circularity across On’s product portfolio. Beginning today, consumers will be able to shop and trade in pre-owned On footwear, with the program expanding to include apparel in the near future.

“On is revolutionizing the running experience with its sustainability-focused, high-performance designs, and as a global leader with a highly engaged worldwide community, the brand is uniquely positioned to help tackle environmental challenges,” said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. “We are proud to power the Onward program to offer a convenient way for customers to trade in and shop for preloved On gear and to support the brand’s efforts to build a fully circular product lifecycle.”

“We remain dedicated to making high-quality products that push the bounds of innovation, challenging limits that previously existed in the footwear industry. With the launch of Onward, we are giving our customers more access to groundbreaking products, while giving our products an extended lifespan at the same standard of quality,” said Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder of On. “Reducing environmental impact is one of our biggest priorities at On. Exploring innovative partnerships with companies like Trove is a key step in becoming a more circular company by the end of the decade.”

Since inception, On has been hyper-aware of its global environmental footprint, working toward ambitious sustainability goals to increase circularity and usage of recycled fabrics and to decrease carbon emissions. Onward is the newest venture that will help the brand take responsibility for every product and its afterlife. Through Onward, customers can send back their gently used On gear and receive a $35 credit to spend on their next purchase at Onward or On-running.com.

Trove’s Recommerce Operating System has the ability to process millions of items and offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver profitable and sustainable growth at scale for leading brands like On. Unlike marketplaces and peer-to-peer sites, Trove powers trade-in and resale within a brand’s unique ecosystem, giving each brand partner an opportunity to own the experience and engage with new and existing customers.

ABOUT ON

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design, and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

ABOUT TROVE

Trove’s Recommerce Operating System™ powers trade-in and resale for world-class brands and retailers, delivering profitable and sustainable growth at scale. Lululemon, Levi’s, Patagonia, REI, Eileen Fisher and Arc’teryx are among the leading global brands leveraging Trove’s technology to create and profit from their own branded resale programs. A California Benefit Corporation, Trove is accelerating the shift to a new era of commerce essential to a sustainable future. The company ranked number 1,944 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022. To learn more, visit Trove.