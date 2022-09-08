Velocity Solutions Partners with Digital Onboarding to Help Financial Institutions Deepen Relationships and Increase Account Profitability

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Solutions announced a new partnership with Digital Onboarding, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that helps banks and credit unions build deep and profitable relationships. With the partnership, Velocity Solutions will integrate Digital Onboarding’s technology across the Velocity Intelligent Platform – a machine-led banking management platform that powers all of Velocity’s solutions.

With personalized, guided journeys and self-service enrollment tools, the Digital Onboarding engagement platform makes it easy for customers and members to adopt account-related services and additional products. Velocity’s suite of account optimization solutions includes the Invitation Checking® System, an automated strategy to drive account acquisition using a data-driven, digital approach, and the Account Revenue Solution® which boosts transactional activity and engagement using data science. The Account Revenue Solution was selected as a winner in the 2021 NAFCU Innovation Awards. The combined platforms will produce a powerful optimization engine that will enhance every checking account life cycle stage, from acquisition to onboarding to retention, resulting in deeper and more profitable relationships.

“We’re very excited about this partnership and the additional value an integrated solution can bring to our clients and consumers alike,” said Mike Triggiano, Executive Vice President of Product Management and Corporate Development, Velocity Solutions. “The Digital Onboarding platform is innovative, unique, and fits seamlessly into Velocity’s suite of solutions. The new partnership is a win, particularly for our existing clients. They can leverage the VelocityConnector for implementation, giving them the power to launch new features and services much faster than custom core integration development and batch file processing. Further, existing Velocity clients will enjoy minimal implementation time, as we already have their data file history.”

With the new partnership, financial institutions can harness consumer data to segment, target, and personalize engagement campaigns. Marketers can leverage the Digital Onboarding engagement platform to instantly deliver emails, SMS text messages, and personalized microsites. Consumers can enroll in any service without logging in, set up direct deposits in seconds, update their default payment methods at multiple merchants simultaneously, enroll in digital banking, and more.

“Velocity Solutions is an industry leader at helping community banks and credit unions drive revenue, and the Digital Onboarding platform is the perfect complement to its suite of solutions,” said Ted Brown, CEO, Digital Onboarding. “Together, we can offer financial institutions a best-in-class approach for turning new account openers into multi-product relationships that last. I am thrilled to partner with Velocity Solutions!”

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

About Digital Onboarding

Digital Onboarding Inc. is a SaaS technology company focused on helping banking and credit union customers activate their financial services products. Digital Onboarding provides a fully automated new account activation platform that is more efficient and effective than traditional phone calls, emails, direct mail, and print brochures, driving profit by increasing new customer and member activation rates. To learn more, visit https://www.digitalonboarding.com