Alight Announces Network Agreement With Children’s Hospital Colorado

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced an institutional agreement with Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), one of the nation’s premier pediatric healthcare systems, to join Alight’s Expert Physician Network. This collaboration further expands Alight’s ability to provide employees and their loved ones guidance from the nation’s leading specialists when facing a new or complex diagnosis.

Through the agreement, families will now have access to the Children’s Colorado world-class network of physicians when seeking an expert opinion from Alight, providing the opportunity to drive more informed health decisions before, during and after treatment, as well as improved patient outcomes and lower costs for users.

“We are delighted to join forces with Children’s Colorado’s network of physicians, further demonstrating Alight’s leadership in healthcare navigation,” said Bipin Mistry, Chief Medical Officer at Alight. “Our expanding work among the nation’s preeminent hospitals accentuates our commitment to delivering the people we serve with the best guidance and technology possible, especially in this instance when children are directly impacted.”

The Expert Physician Network is made up of over 2,000 of the nation’s top physicians. Using Alight’s award-winning platform for virtual expert opinions, these specialists collaborate with Alight’s team to respond to participant questions, provide guidance on diagnoses and treatment options they have received from their provider, and work together with other leading specialists to deliver multidisciplinary opinions when needed.

“By providing this service, we can provide more children the comprehensive, world-class expertise offered by Children’s Colorado, while keeping them close to home,” said Raphe Schwartz, Chief Strategy Officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “With this collaboration, we are thrilled to be able to support children and families nationwide by providing them with high-quality, family-centered guidance when they need an expert opinion.”

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

About Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children’s Hospital Colorado is one of the nation’s leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top 10 children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children’s Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.