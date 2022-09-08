Senet and CalChip Connect Partner to Simplify LoRaWAN® Solution Deployments

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and CalChip Connect, one of the world’s leading IoT hardware distributors, today announced a partnership to bring Senet compatible LoRaWAN® gateways and sensor-enabled end devices to market through the CalChip Connect e-commerce platform.

With LoRaWAN becoming one of the fastest growing technology standards being adopted for highly scalable Internet of Things solution deployments, this partnership allows Senet Radio Access Network (RAN) partners, vertical market solution providers, and end customers to shorten their deployment times and accelerate a return on investment knowing they are working with LoRaWAN hardware and network connectivity that has been pre-qualified to be interoperable.

Through this value-add distribution agreement, a growing number of Senet compatible LoRaWAN gateways and end-devices are available for purchase in volume, with CalChip Connect managing inventory levels, warehousing, and shipping on behalf of the original equipment manufacturers. CalChip will also be providing customized, pre-provisioned solution bundles and direct shipping to end customers, supporting rapid deployment and enhancing the customer’s out-of-the-box experience.

“With fewer steps required to deploy an end-to-end solution and value-added services built into the procurement processes, this announcement is an example of how the LoRaWAN ecosystem has matured to provide tangible cost and time-saving benefits to customers ready to deploy solutions today,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “Partnering with CalChip Connect provides our customers with state-of-the-art e-commerce and logistics services designed specifically for the needs of the IoT industry, delivering value throughout the purchasing and fulfillment process.”

“LoRaWAN is specifically designed for a new generation of long-range networks and low-cost, low-power devices that are becoming ubiquitous in enterprise, utility, and smart city applications,” said Jason Giuliano, CEO of CalChip Connect. “We are excited to be partnering with Senet to provide the products and solutions connected to one of the largest and fastest-growing IoT networks in the world.”

This distribution partnership supports LoRaWAN solution demand globally, with CalChip Connect providing e-commerce and distribution services worldwide and Senet operating one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN networks in the United States and providing LoRaWAN network coverage and connectivity readiness in over one hundred and eighty countries.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About CalChip Connect

CalChip Connect (CCC) is the nation's leading IoT distributor. Its passionate team combines extensive supply chain experience with an intimate understanding of the market for connected devices, to expedite access to the highest performing devices in the market today through a modern eCommerce shopping experience. More than just an eCommerce store, CCC helps manufacturers achieve scalable distribution with global warehousing, high-tech sourcing, supply chain management consulting, and component sourcing. More information at www.calchipconnect.com