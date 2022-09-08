iHeartMedia and Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s New Podcast Network, Announce Multi-Faceted Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally as per Podtrac, and global music and entertainment company Warner Music Group, through its new podcast network, Interval Presents, today announced a multi-year deal. Through the partnership, the two companies will co-produce a slate of shows that range from ongoing weekly podcasts to limited-run series, beginning this fall. As part of the collaboration, Interval Presents will distribute its podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network widely to all podcast consumption platforms.

Warner Music Group launched Interval Presents in April 2022 to create multi-format, culture-forward audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact. Interval Presents’ first slate of podcasts including Rap Radar and Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams launched last month. For other upcoming shows, listeners can expect content from award-winning artists such as Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, and later this year, a new show entitled The Last Resort, hosted by Xiuhtezcatl, an indigenous artist and activist.

“Joining forces with an iconic music company like Warner Music Group, known for their dedication to advancing the voices and careers of artists, is a seamless fit for iHeartMedia," said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Our team is thrilled to be co-producing a slate of shows to elevate inspiring, diverse voices and important conversations in this vein – and can’t wait to get started.”

Interval Presents will utilize iHeartMedia’s industry-leading Omny/Triton platform to provide hosting, distribution, programmatic ad sales, as well as audience and data insights to power the Interval Presents Podcast Network.

“Interval Presents provides listeners with fresh, culture-forward content that resonates with communities everywhere,” said Allan Coye, General Manager of Interval Presents and SVP of Digital Strategy & Business Development at Warner Music Group. “iHeartMedia is a leader and premier partner in the audio space, with numerous hit shows and strong sales and distribution capabilities. This collaboration allows us to expand the reach of our existing shows and accelerate our ability to launch new podcasts that feature stories and individuals that need amplification.”

Listeners can visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to upcoming Interval Presents podcasts on their favorite devices.

For more information on Interval Presents, click here: https://linktr.ee/intervalpresents

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.