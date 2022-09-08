Axis Communications Joins California Dignitaries to Welcome Dutch Technology Partner, Trade Delegation and Royal Family

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands (Center) joins business leaders and government officials from the US and the Netherlands for the Dutch economic mission’s signing ceremony at San Francisco’s City Hall North Light Court on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video, recently welcomed Dutch partner, Sorama, the market leader in sound monitors, to the United States during a trade mission to San Francisco, California. The event, which featured Axis and Sorama during a signing ceremony, highlighted Axis’ commitment to innovation, open solutions, and partnerships.

The signing ceremony took place on September 6 at San Francisco’s City Hall North Light Court and formalized Sorama’s US partnership agreement with Axis. The ceremony included the signing of several business agreements between Dutch and US organizations in the presence of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Dutch Cabinet Ministers, and local officials including San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

What’s more, the ceremony kicked off a larger Dutch trade mission to the states of California and Texas that began in the Bay Area and will conclude in Houston, TX on September 9. Tuesday’s visit included seminars and discussions on several matters, including partnership opportunities and deeper economic cooperation with Dutch companies. Underscoring this sentiment, Sorama plans to open its first office in the United States later this year.

“As strategic partners, Axis and Sorama have been working closely together in Europe in the field of Smart City solutions with the common goal to improve safety, security and quality of life,” said James Marcella, Director Industry Associations, Axis Communications, Americas. “Smart Cities are the future of urban life, and intelligent network technology is proving to enhance mobility, livability, and long-term economic success. We’re eager to work closely with Sorama in the US and further explore the possibilities of integrating our technologies.”

“Sorama looks forward to expanding our partnership with Axis to the US,” said Bart Vaes, VP Sales & Marketing. “We want to help make cities safer, quieter, and more livable. Our technology produces valuable insights from sound measurements, and when we combine that with state-of-the-art solutions from our trusted partners like Axis, it creates unmatched solutions for our customers.”

Axis Technology Integration Partner Program

The Axis Technology Integration Partner Program provides member companies with exclusive access to world-class tools, knowledge and business and technical support. As a result, partners build and release quality software and hardware solutions with Axis integration that benefit their customers, the marketplace, and their business. Learn more about the Axis Technology Integration Partner Program at: www.axis.com/partner/technology-integration-partner-program