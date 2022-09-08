DaySmart Acquires TeamUp

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Software, the leading provider of vertically-focused business management software, announced the acquisition of TeamUp, a leading provider of fitness studio and gym management software. Through this acquisition, DaySmart expands its presence further into the fitness and recreation verticals.

TeamUp is a SaaS-based software solution that empowers fitness facilities and instructors to flexibly manage their businesses in-person, online or on-demand. Supporting more than 3,000 customers, the company has facilitated 50,000,000 class bookings across studios in Europe and the United States. TeamUp is known for its ease of use, superior customer service and broad feature set focused on helping fitness facilities and their customers thrive. As part of this merger, TeamUp will look to grow its presence in North America and invest in accelerated product development.

The combination of TeamUp with DaySmart Recreation (acquired in 2021) positions DaySmart to serve fitness and recreation facilities of all sizes and disciplines. DaySmart is committed to investing in an expansive set of integrated solutions otherwise not offered in the recreation and fitness market today.

“Bringing TeamUp into the DaySmart portfolio allows us to enter a new market segment as we grow and diversify our reach into the fitness and recreation verticals,” said Patrick Shanahan, CEO of DaySmart. “I am thrilled to partner with Matt and the entire TeamUp organization to bring this powerful software to more fitness facilities.”

“Over the last 10 years, TeamUp has established itself as a leading software for studios and gyms by providing best-in-class technology and superior customer support. I am proud of what the team has accomplished and excited to start this next chapter with the support and experience of the DaySmart team,” said Matt Pegler, CEO of TeamUp. “Through this partnership, we will continue to prioritize our customers and provide the seamless experience they are used to while investing in expanding our presence in North America”

About DaySmart

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart Software is committed to providing SMB and enterprise clients tailored business management solutions to help them run and grow their businesses. Since 1999, DaySmart has offered vertically focused cloud-based applications and payment processing solutions to businesses of all sizes, spanning across the recreation, vet, pet, salon, spa, and body art industries. The company’s comprehensive platform empowers customers to manage, connect, and grow their client base within a single solution. For more information about the company and its suite of solutions, visit www.DaySmart.com.

About TeamUp

TeamUp is user-friendly management software for fitness businesses. Since 2012, TeamUp has developed a unique customer-centric software and service that has enabled thousands of business owners to build thriving businesses through strong connections with their customers. TeamUp’s people-first approach has led to multiple industry awards and is consistently rated by customers as one of the most recommended solutions for fitness industry businesses. PEAK Technology Partners served as financial advisor to TeamUp. For more information on TeamUp visit goteamup.com.