Raphael Hospital Implements Oosto’s Vision AI Technology to Secure Sensitive Areas and Help Keep Operating Rooms Sterile

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Oosto.com) – Raphael Hospital, a top private hospital in Israel, has partnered with Oosto, the world’s leading vision AI company, to provide frictionless, face-based access control to sensitive areas within its state-of-the-art facility. Recently rebuilt from the ground up, Raphael Hospital is today world-renowned for its premium standard of patient-centered care.

Located in northern Tel Aviv, Israel, Raphael Hospital was built from the ground up to provide excellent medical patient care as well as the golden standard of hospitalization with the most cutting-edge technology. Raphael Hospital’s innovative approach to incorporating advanced technologies is evident throughout its modern facility. Specially equipped with advanced robotic-assisted surgery devices such as the Mako robotic arm and the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, the hospital’s operating theater was installed with Oosto’s facial recognition-based access control system from its earliest days. This has enabled Raphael staff with a touchless journey which helps support their own infection control protocols while keeping operating rooms restricted to authorized personnel at all times. This is critical since hospitals’ multiple access points heighten security risks and make them “soft targets,” which challenges security professionals to “harden” hospitals as part of a holistic security protocol.

“Authorized personnel simply go through the doors without having to use keys, cards, codes, or even slowing down,” said Raphael Cohen, Operating Rooms Manager. “We wanted to proactively remove the physical barriers that get in the way of caring for our patients as efficiently as possible while offering another layer of protection in the process. Oosto's OnAccess allows us to do both.”

In addition to the convenience, health benefits, and speed associated with not having to physically open doors in operating areas, Oosto’s OnAccess system helps underscore the importance of the surgical staff’s user experience within the hospital system.

“Oosto’s facial recognition technology helps us define sensitive areas so if an unauthorized person enters this area, the security staff gets an alert in real-time,” said Ido Wodnizki, Chief Information Officer for Raphael Hospital. “OnAccess gives the team, doctors, and nurses a greater sense of belonging and connectedness to the hospital. They’re an essential part of the hospital, and when the hospital recognizes them, and the doors open - it’s effortless for them to get about.”

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand from hospitals around the world for biometrics-based, real-time image recognition systems.

“The entire healthcare system is evolving towards becoming more personalized and convenient. Advances in modern technology are allowing this to happen, to the benefit of the patient and the caregiver, both,” said Ofer Schmidt, Oosto’s Head of Sales for Southern Europe and Israel. “With health and well-being as the fundamental drivers of the healthcare industry, vision AI-based access control is a natural fit for hospitals in helping to mitigate health and safety risks throughout the hospital system. Oosto’s technology provides the customization, personalization, security, and efficiency in operations that are highly sought after by patient and hospital staff, alike.”

Israel offers one of the most advanced medical systems in the world and as a result, medical tourism is growing exponentially in the country. Israel’s Ministry of Health shows that more than 50,000 medical tourists travel to Israel for treatments every year and consistently ranks in the Top Ten in the globe for health tourist destinations.

About Raphael Hospital

Raphael Hospital is Israel’s finest highly technological private hospital. The hospital is committed to providing excellent patient care as well as the golden standard of hospitalization. To accomplish this, the hospital partnered with the best physicians and utilizes the most cutting-edge technology. Raphael’s operating rooms have been purpose-built to provide optimal circumstances for medical teams and patient safety. They are fully equipped with the latest healthcare equipment, including the Mako robot for joint operations, the Da Vinci robot, and much more.

About Oosto

Leading organizations in the financial services, buildings, retail, health, sports, gaming, and other Fortune 500 companies are using Oosto’s leading Vision AI platform to positively impact safety, productivity, and customer experience. Oosto enables enterprises to better protect their customers, guests, and employees by identifying security and safety threats in real-time without compromising on fair and ethical use. Founded in 2015, Oosto operates globally through a network of offices and distributors and is backed by leading investors including Softbank Vision Fund, Eldridge, Qualcomm Ventures, and DFJ Growth. To learn more about how Oosto incorporates ethical AI and data privacy into its solutions and processes, please see: Why Trust Oosto.