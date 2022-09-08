Victor Valley College Implements BibliU’s Universal Learning Platform, Ensuring Every Student Has Access to Courseware on Day One of Class

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BibliU, the EdTech innovator democratizing content accessibility, today announced that Victor Valley College, located in Victorville, Calif., is implementing its Universal Learning solution to ensure students have access to course content on day one of class.

Universal Learning is a procurement and provisioning model that packages content with enrollment in a class and distributes it via an institution's Learning Management System (LMS). Offered campus-wide, Universal Learning will enable Victor Valley to lower textbook costs by 30% to 50% while guaranteeing all students have access to the content and courseware they need as soon as classes begin.

The College leadership's intent is to ensure course materials are ready on the first day of class while providing a better and more satisfying experience for faculty and students during content acquisition. In addition, Victor Valley College wants to secure content cost savings for its students.

With today’s announcement, BibliU furthers its charge of improving the process of discovering, ordering and supplying students with digital textbook content. Because it offers a more agile response to content delivery, the BibliU platform will also enable Victor Valley to consider a more flexible school schedule for the benefit of students.

“Victor Valley College is the first school in California to implement BibliU’s Universal Learning model to reduce the cost of course materials for students,” said Dr. Daniel Walden, president of Victor Valley College. “The school is a trailblazer in this business model and is proud to lead the way. We’re sure other colleges and universities will follow suit as soon as they learn of the benefits we are realizing.”

Added Todd Scott, VP of Instruction at Victor Valley, “Our mission is to provide opportunities for student learning and success, as well as excellent experiences for our faculty. So far, onboarding BibliU’s platform has alleviated some of the frustrations felt by students and faculty around the process of buying and accessing textbooks.”

About BibliU

EdTech innovator BibliU is defining the future of higher education by democratizing content accessibility. Designed to address the unique requirements of students, faculty, libraries and publishers, BibliU is a learning enablement platform that empowers higher education institutions to streamline their textbook and courseware workflows to achieve greater student outcomes, affordability and social mobility. With BibliU, colleges and universities can finally deliver on the promise of digitalization, guaranteeing all students have first-day access to the learning content they need. More information is available at www.bibliu.com.

About Victor Valley College

The Victor Valley Community College District (VVCCD) is one of 73 community college districts within the California Community College system, the largest educational system in the world, which encompasses 116 community colleges. The VVCCD has for 60 years provided its communities and students with quality and affordable career training, certificates, associate’s degrees, and preparation for transfer to four-year colleges or universities through Victor Valley College. For additional information on the VVCCD, please contact Robert A. Sewell, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at 760-245-4271, Ext. 2395 or by email at robert.sewell@vvc.edu