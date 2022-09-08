Dine Brands International Continues Expansion with Plans to Open IHOP® Restaurants in Qatar

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands International today announces plans to open four new IHOP® restaurants in Qatar, with the first location scheduled to open at the Gulf Mall in Doha in the coming months through an agreement with established IHOP Franchisee Mohamed Makawi.

"Earlier this year, Mohamed signed an agreement to bring our brands to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and we are excited to see his passion and commitment continue with the development of IHOP in Qatar,” said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands Global, Inc. “This partnership follows the tremendous success of our IHOP opening in Cairo, one of ten new international IHOP locations opened this year, and our recently announced partnership in the western Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Qatar will represent our fourth market in the Middle East as we continue to accelerate our international growth,” added Moralejo.

"We are excited to open our first location in Doha and to continue expanding IHOP in the Middle East," said Mohamed Makawi, CEO of Eagles Landing International Restaurants, an IHOP Franchisee. “The brand's casual atmosphere, beautifully designed interior and exterior, and the family-friendly fare will be a welcomed addition to the community and a space for guests of all ages to come together and enjoy IHOP's wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items."

Dine Brands International continues to focus on growth and expansion in its core markets, including North America, Latin America, The Middle East, and the Caribbean. For more information on international franchise opportunities, click here.

