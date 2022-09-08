Mariner Wealth Advisors Selects CAIS to Scale Alternative Investment Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced its selection by Mariner Wealth Advisors, a privately held advisory firm with over $60 billion in assets under advisement, to provide a customized platform solution for the firm’s rapidly growing network of advisors. CAIS will offer access to a broad menu of alternative investment funds and products, as well as educational resources, end-to-end digitized transaction processing, and third-party reporting integrations.

“ We are pleased to have selected a partner that shares our commitment to empower the independent wealth management community,” said Marty Bicknell, President and CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “ At a time when alternative investments are a main event, CAIS’ technology and team will provide our rapidly growing advisor base, and their clients, with a true competitive advantage.”

The collaboration between Mariner Wealth Advisors and CAIS integrates CAIS’s platform into the firm’s existing wealthtech ecosystem, creating a customized and seamless pre-trade, trade, and post-trade alternative investing experience. The firm’s advisors will receive access to a curated menu of diversified alternative investment products across asset classes and qualification levels including private equity, private real estate, private credit, venture capital, and hedge funds. CAIS will also assist in the launch of proprietary funds and multi-manager funds managed by Mariner Wealth Advisors, while also enabling the firm to add their own sourced third-party funds to the platform for centralized monitoring, transacting, and reporting.

“ This important partnership with Mariner Wealth Advisors ensures that their financial advisors have the necessary tools to meet client demand for alternative investments, while improving operational efficiency,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO at CAIS. “ Our unwavering focus on powering RIAs and IBDs has allowed us to understand their unique needs and, in turn, design the best solutions,” Brown continued.

With 69% of financial professionals citing a lack of educational resources as a barrier to private markets investing, Mariner Wealth Advisors’ wealth teams will also benefit from CAIS IQ, a proprietary alternative investment education platform that helps advisors learn faster and retain information longer. CAIS IQ also allows home office professionals to monitor financial advisors’ learning progress across foundational, asset-class themed and fund-specific courses, some of which are available for CE credits.

Bicknell is one of many wealth management leaders speaking at CAIS’s inaugural Alternative Investment Summit, a three-day thought leadership event taking place October 17-19 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. To learn more about the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit and apply to join us, click here.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 6,600+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $18B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that’s flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we’re committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We’ve built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients’ lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors and its affiliates now advise on over $60 billion in assets¹.

¹As of 6/30/22