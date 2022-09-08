Axos Advisor Services Continues Diversifying and Expanding Money Manager X-Change (MMX) Program; Adds Kensington Asset Management

DENVER & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axos Advisor Services, a hybrid custodian and financial services company with powerful, integrated custodial and banking solutions, has added Kensington Asset Management further diversifying its investment management offerings through the Money Manager X-Change (MMX) program.

Since 1984, Kensington Asset Management has navigated numerous cycles in both the equity and fixed income markets utilizing a proprietary quantitative methodology designed to tactically shift market exposure of its portfolios based on prevailing conditions. The asset manager strives to minimize subjectivity in the decision-making process to generate steady, above average positive returns with low volatility and provide downside protection for their clients’ investment portfolios.

“Kensington Asset Management is a welcome addition to expand the depth and diversity of MMX. Kensington’s Managed Income and Dynamic Growth strategies are rated 5-stars by Morningstar, and the Firm has grown tremendously in recent years. We are thrilled to have them on board as these are the types of solutions advisors want for their clients… tactical risk management with compelling performance,” said Jonathan Bui, Senior Product Manager at Axos Advisor Services.

The MMX program provides financial advisors access to high-quality investment management, while helping to make their business more efficient. Advisors can delegate all or a portion of their money management to MMX partners while retaining control over which managers and strategies they want to utilize.

“We’re excited to be a part of Axos Advisor Services’ MMX platform and provide access to our suite of investment strategies. We believe strongly in Axos’ vision and are proud to help independent advisors better serve their clients and offer potential investment strategies for all market cycles,” said Bruce DeLaurentis, Founder, Lead Portfolio Manager, Kensington Asset Management.

For more information, please call Axos Advisor Services 866-776-0218 or visit www.axosadvisorservices.com.

About Axos Advisor Services

At Axos Advisor Services our focus is solely on RIAs. As a hybrid custodian and financial services company, our powerful, integrated custodial and banking solutions enable RIAs to offer a wider range of services to their clients. And advisors have access to our intuitive Liberty Platform, designed and built specifically for RIAs. Axos Advisor services is offered by Axos Clearing LLC, a licensed broker-dealer.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management believes that the best way to generate steady, above-average positive returns with low volatility and downside exposure, is to employ an investment methodology that has the potential to recognize and measure consistent and repeating behavioral patterns in the financial markets. With that goal in mind, the firm has developed clearly defined quantitative decision models that strive to minimize subjectivity in the decision-making process.

*Morningstar® Classification Nontraditional Bond Morningstar® Rating The Managed Income Strategy received a 5-Star Overall Morningstar® Rating as of June 30, 2022. The Strategy was rated against the following numbers of Morningstar® rated composites over the following time periods: 36 nontraditional composites in the last 3 years, 33 nontraditional composites in the last 5 years, and 19 nontraditional composites in the last 10 years. With respect to these nontraditional composites, the Managed Income Strategy received a 5-Star rating overall, a 5-Star rating for 3 years, a 5-Star rating for 5 years and a 5-Star rating for 10 years. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no assurances the Strategy will meet its investment objectives.

*Morningstar® Classification Tactical Allocation Morningstar® Rating The Dynamic Growth Strategy received a 5-Star Overall Morningstar® Rating as of June 30, 2022. The Strategy was rated against the following numbers of Morningstar® rated composites over the following time periods: 279 tactical allocation composites in the last 3 years and 232 tactical allocation composites in the last 5 years. With respect to these tactical allocation composites, the Dynamic Growth Strategy received a 5-Star rating overall, a 5-Star rating for 3 years and a 5-Star rating for 5 years. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no assurances the Strategy will meet its investment objectives.