Hoodie Analytics and The Arcview Group Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoodie Analytics (Hoodie), a U.S. based cannabis data and technology firm delivering insights into market performance and competitive intelligence, and Arcview, a vertically integrated financial and consulting services firm supporting the cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries, announced today their strategic partnership. The strategic partnership makes Hoodie Analytics the exclusive retail data provider for The Arcview Group.

Hoodie tracks over 4MM daily unique offers in over 8,500+ dispensaries in the US and Canada, making Hoodie the largest and most impactful platform in cannabis for leading sales metrics such as pricing, promotion, stocking status, distribution and share of shelf. Hoodie combines this unparalleled coverage with first-of-its-kind, next-day insights so businesses can access market trends and data within hours.

“ As the first company to provide daily North American coverage of cannabis sales activity, Hoodie saw immediate synergies with The Arcview Group given the investor and operator audience looking for leasing market insights and best practices,” said Wes Shepherd, Hoodie’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the Arcview community.”

As the world’s first and largest group of high-net worth investors, with Investor Members having invested hundreds of millions in over 300 private cannabis startups, The Arcview Group has blazed trails for cannabis investments. For over a decade, Arcview has been a trusted global leader and is the first vertically-integrated firm servicing the business of cannabis, providing an growing ecosystem that delivers a full spectrum of financial, consulting and marketing services, funding platforms and market insights.

" It's not everyday that a cannabis company brings something truly revolutionary to the table. Hoodie's platform enables us to perform strategic analysis in ways that simply were not possible before,” shared David Abernathy, Principal of Arcview Management Consulting & Market Research. “ By joining forces, we again expand our scope of services and deepen the impact we can make for our client's success.”

Hoodie Analytics insights will power Arcview’s industry leading market research assessments. The Hoodie Analytics team will be supporting Arcview publications, events, consulting engagements, and research projects through their industry-leading daily, store and item level information that covers every U.S. state and Canadian province. Additionally, Hoodie’s GeoLocation services will allow Arcview to begin analyzing Dispensary and Brand Loyalty, Demographic demand drivers, and even new store and product opportunities.

The two firms will demonstrate the full breadth of their partnership at Hoodie’s Sessions 360 conference, including a session led by Arcview CEO, Jeff Finkle. The event takes place in Chicago on Sept. 12, 9:30am - 6:00pm. Register today at hoodieanalytics.com/session-360. Hoodie will also join Arcview hosted live events, webinars, and webcasts, including upcoming Arcview Investor Summits in New York City (Oct. 19-21) and Miami (Dec. 7-9). Connect here for more details.

Cannabis consumers across the globe can access the power of Hoodie Analytics by visiting Ask Hoodie and searching for their favorite brands and products.

Arcview and Hoodie customers and new clients can click here to schedule a demo of Hoodie Analytics today.

About Hoodie

Hoodie Analytics was founded on the belief that cannabis businesses need deep operational insights and applications to better compete. Our team has decades of experience with e-commerce intelligence & market measurement in markets like Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). With Hoodie Analytics, you get an indispensable partner tracking the daily movements of the market. You get access to the best people, processes, and data which deliver the critical factor towards building a winning brand. You can focus on running your business. Hoodie delivers the insights needed to outgrow the pack.

https://hoodieanalytics.com and https://www.askhoodie.com

About Arcview

The Trusted Global Ecosystem to Invest, Raise Capital, Scale, Learn, and Connect. Arcview is the first vertically integrated professional services firm servicing the cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries, built with thought leadership and social justice at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader since 2010 and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. The Arcview Group's ecosystem of companies includes Arcview Capital, Arcview Consulting & Market Research, Arcview Marketing, Arcview Ventures & Collective Fund, Arcview Events & Experience and Women's Inclusion Network. Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram