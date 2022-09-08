CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition technology integrated with Genio, MediaTek’s New AIoT Platform to Enable Edge Based Facial Recognition

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies has integrated its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, in MediaTek’s new AIoT platform, Genio. The pairing of FaceMe’s accurate and versatile engine with the high-performing and power-efficient Genio platform gives the market a premium edge AI solution for rich facial recognition AIoT applications.

Powerful Edge Computing for Rapid Facial Recognition with Low Latency

Top-ranked globally by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) - with an accuracy rate of 99.7% and error rate (False Match Rate) as low as 1 in 1 million- CyberLink’s cross-platform AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe already supports numerous operating systems and is optimized for IoT and AIoT platforms.

With the recent MediaTek’s Genio 1200 integration, FaceMe further provides IoT/AIoT developers and system integrators precise facial recognition capabilities for flexible deployment across various industries and use cases, including security, access control, public safety, smart banking and smart retail. By bringing compute power to where the data is collected, edge computing provides rapid recognition times (within milliseconds), low latency, high privacy and security, scalability, improved neural networks, and more efficient use of network bandwidth.

An Integration for Robust and Scalable AIoT Facial Recognition

MediaTek Genio is a comprehensive platform stack for the AIoT, encompassing power-efficient chips, open platform software development kits (SDKs), a complete set of AI model fine tuning tools, and technical support. As the flag-ship chip in the Genio family, Genio 1200 is designed for premium AIoT products and their edge processing needs. With a chipset combination of CPU, GPU, and AI Processing Unit that maximizes AI capabilities, it perfectly meets the superior multimedia performance and power efficiency needs of AI facial recognition technology like FaceMe. As a result, the FaceMe-Genio 1200 integration has already produced outstanding results on Android devices.

“AI-driven applications are at the forefront of innovation, and our mission is to provide the MediaTek Genio AIoT platform to drive the latest and greatest technologies at the edge,” said Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek’s AIoT Business Unit. “We are looking forward to seeing what kind of incredible new experiences arise as a result of CyberLink’s facial recognition capabilities powered by Genio 1200.”

"As AIoT and the number of use cases continue to grow, the market will demand higher-performing and more power-efficient solutions for their AI purposes," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "Our partnership with MediaTek couples Genio’s AI-enhanced hardware capabilities with FaceMe’s quick, reliable, and accurate facial recognition engine to meet these demands.”

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.