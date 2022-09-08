Spotnana and American Airlines Partner to Personalize Travel Offers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotnana, the modern infrastructure for the travel industry, today announced it has developed an advanced integration into American Airlines direct channels that supports personalized travel offers. Travelers booking trips through Spotnana’s Travel-as-a-Service Platform can now access NDC enhanced offerings for greater selections including additional booking flexibility and conveniences as well as seamless loyalty program enrollment and membership benefits.

“We’re excited to partner with American Airlines to build the deepest integration that has existed to date between an airline and a travel platform,” said Sarosh Waghmar, co-founder and CEO of Spotnana. “NDC was introduced to the travel industry 10 years ago and has seen minimal adoption for corporate travel. We aim to change that by providing the industry with a new modern, cloud-based infrastructure designed to connect the travel ecosystem and deliver a new generation of personalized travel experiences.”

Spotnana’s integration with American Airlines enables a more seamless, tailored booking experience and offers customers exclusive access to a diverse suite of products and services that elevate the travel journey. Key benefits for corporations accessing American’s modern retail offerings through Spotnana’s Travel-as-a-Service Platform include:

Enhanced offerings for great selections – Travelers gain access to products exclusively available through American’s NDC and direct channels, including but not limited to Main Plus and Flagship® Business Plus™.

– Travelers gain access to products exclusively available through American’s NDC and direct channels, including but not limited to Main Plus and Flagship® Business Plus™. Seamless loyalty program enrollment – Travelers can join American’s AAdvantage® loyalty program with one-click enrollment at time of booking and receive relevant shopping results tailored to AAdvantage® membership benefits.

– Travelers can join American’s AAdvantage® loyalty program with one-click enrollment at time of booking and receive relevant shopping results tailored to AAdvantage® membership benefits. Additional booking flexibility and conveniences – Travelers can purchase ancillary products in advance, modify or cancel trips on a self-service basis, view corporate negotiated rates, and unlock access to Preferred and Paid seats via a comprehensive seat map.

“The Spotnana platform utilizes American’s enhanced direct connection to deliver a more seamless booking experience for customers.” said Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Airline Retailing at American Airlines. “Our corporate customers who book through Spotnana will now have access to a modern retailing experience, inclusive of elevated offers, benefits, and ancillaries they value through a single, corporate-approved online booking tool.”

“We’re grateful to work so closely with American Airlines, who is a true industry innovator and pioneer,” said Bill Brindle, VP of Travel Operations at Spotnana. “This integration is just the beginning of what is possible through our open Travel-as-a-Service Platform, and the first of many direct connections we plan to build with the world’s leading travel suppliers.”

About Spotnana

Spotnana powers unparalleled global travel experiences. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our Travel-as-a-Service Platform makes travel simpler and more affordable for corporations, while enabling our ecosystem of agency, supplier, and technology provider partners to increase operational efficiency, unlock new revenue sources, and accelerate innovation. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.