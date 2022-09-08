Delphi Display Systems Partners with Paerpay to Bring Mobile Payment to the QSR Drive Thru

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphi Display Systems, Inc. – a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it has partnered with Paerpay, Inc., a leading mobile payment platform to provide integrated Mobile Payment for QSR drive-thrus. Delphi has integrated Paerpay’s QR Code based payment solution into their drive thru digital menu board and order confirmation display solutions to allow QSR customers to pay for their order using their smart phone with no apps to install. The customer simply scans the QR code shown on the display after they have placed their order. The order is then re-confirmed on their smart phone, where they can immediately pay using Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal or credit card.

"Over the past year, speed of service in most drive-thrus has increased by more than 25 seconds based upon a recent QSR Magazine study. Leveraging mobile payment improves order accuracy, speed of service, and guest satisfaction for operators," said Rolf Gehrung, Chief Revenue Office of Paerpay.

"Partnering with Delphi is a logical fit for Paerpay," said Derek Canton, CEO. "Delphi's global footprint of over 40,000 locations in more than 75 countries around the world enables operators a near-term solution to deal with labor challenges without changing their point of sale (POS) or Merchant Processor."

“Delphi is excited to be partnering with Paerpay to bring an app-less mobile payment solution to the QSR drive thru,” said Ken Neeld, President & CEO at Delphi Display Systems. “By integrating this payment solution into our outdoor digital menu and order confirmation platforms, we can provide our customers with a mobile payment option that has been demonstrated to improve drive thru speed of service times while reducing labor costs and increasing sales.”

Delphi and Paerpay will be demonstrating this integrated solution at FSTec on September 19th to the 21st in Grapevine, TX.

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

About Paerpay

Paerpay, inc. is a financial technology company that provides the fastest contactless payment and loyalty experience for restaurants and their guests. With Paerpay’s fully integrated software solutions, brands can implement Paerpay’s technology without changing their Point-of-sale (POS) system, payment processor, or loyalty provider. Paerpay is supporting restaurants nationwide. Learn more about Paerpay at paerpay.com.