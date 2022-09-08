Macy’s Extends Long-Standing Partnership With The Trevor Project, Deepening Its Life-Affirming Work for LGBTQ Youth In Crisis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building a brighter future for all is at the heart of Macy’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One. One of the barriers to this mission is the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Today, as part of an effort to tackle this growing issue Macy’s extended its commitment to longtime partner The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. The renewed four-year pact will continue the collaborative work to build awareness and critical funds that go to support The Trevor Project’s life-affirming work and mission.

Macy’s has partnered with The Trevor Project through a variety of initiatives for more than a decade. As The Trevor Project’s national Pride partner, in the last four years alone, Macy’s has helped raise more than $4.7 million for the organization’s crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs. Partnership funding works to save young lives by providing ongoing mental health and crisis support through free and confidential 24/7 services.

“Confronting the very real youth mental health crisis is central to our social purpose under Mission Every One. Impacting societal change, while creating a brighter future for our customers, colleagues, and the communities we serve is paramount to Macy’s mission,” said Shawn Outler (she/her), Macy’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “The long-standing partnership between Macy’s and The Trevor Project is a point of pride in our efforts to impact youth well-being, as this important work saves lives by providing critical access and funds that directly support youth in crisis.”

As part of the newly extended The Trevor Project partnership, Macy’s has also committed $25k to support Trevor's Fund to Protect Transgender and Nonbinary Young People. A recent Morning Consult poll found that 85% of transgender and nonbinary youth and two-thirds of all LGBTQ youth (66%) indicate recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, and 52% of transgender or nonbinary youth have considered suicide in the past year. This wave of attacks on transgender and nonbinary youth target and marginalize members of the LGBTQ community who most need support and affirmation. The funding will promote changing the narrative about transgender and nonbinary youth and protecting transgender and nonbinary youth against harmful legislation. In addition, this month Macy’s colleagues had an opportunity to participate in a day of advocacy, driving life-saving policies, while learning about The Trevor Project’s comprehensive approach to LGBTQ youth suicide prevention.

“Macy’s has been an exceptional partner that has enabled The Trevor Project to reach so many more LGBTQ young people who need us. We’re so thankful that they’re extending our partnership for another several years – the longest-term future partnership commitment from a fashion or retail brand that we’ve ever received,” said Amanda Ryan-Smith (she/her), Chief Development Officer at The Trevor Project. “A strong dedication to LGBTQ communities is embedded in Macy’s brand values and has been for decades. Together we’ve been able to create authentic, expansive impact to build a better world for LGBTQ young people.”

LGBTQ Youth Support – Pride + Joy campaign

Earlier this year, Macy’s raised $1.4 million for The Trevor Project during the company’s annual Pride + Joy, National LGBTQ Pride Month campaign. This commitment to The Trevor Project is the latest example of Macy’s, Inc.’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One in action. Through Mission Every One the company is committing to leverage its business and brand to tackle the barriers of representation to create a brighter future with bold representation for all. This is most evident in the platform’s goals to impact youth across life issues including youth mental health through support for programs and organizations that provide young people tools and resources that positively impact their well-being.

Crisis intervention and mental health resources are needed now more than ever. This is most clearly evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impact on mental health, most heavily affecting communities such as youth with disabilities, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ youth, low-income youth, youth in rural areas, youth in immigrant households, youth involved with the child welfare or juvenile justice systems, and homeless youth.

Community Support

The mental health crisis in America is undeniable. Even before the pandemic began, the Surgeon General issued an advisory stating that mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, with up to 1 in 5 children ages 3–17 in the U.S. having a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder.

To raise funds to combat this crisis Macy’s also launched a charitable giving campaign on August 1 which runs through September 14; where Macy’s customers have an opportunity to raise awareness and funds through online donations and roundups at the register. The funding will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and The Jed Foundation helping to ensure young people have the needed tools and resources to support mental well-being as the school year begins.

The funds raised through mid-September will provide resources and create systemic change in youth mental health care through educational and support programs at schools and campuses in underserved communities across the United States. Throughout the six-week campaign Macy’s customers will have an opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $0.99), donating the change in stores from coast-to-coast. Customers will also have an opportunity to donate during checkout on macys.com and Macy’s mobile app.

In 2022, through its focus on youth empowerment Macy’s, Inc. has also raised $1.4 million for youth education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities with partners UNCF and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, $1.5 million to provide girls with access to STEM and College & Career Readiness educational opportunities with Girls, Inc., nearly $1.5 million for Trust for Public Land which revitalizes schoolyards and public parks in communities nationwide, $1.4 million for APIA Scholars to support college access and career readiness; and more than $1.5 million for Reading Is Fundamental to support RIF’s Race Equity and Inclusion Initiative, among others. Upcoming 2022 partners include The Hispanic Federation, and others.

Colleague Support

In addition to championing critical funding in at-risk communities nationwide, Macy’s is committed to offering a culture and environment where colleagues feel valued, respected, and can focus on their total well-being. Macy’s Total Rewards colleague program includes opportunities to enroll in traditional health care benefits, but also access to the Life Solutions Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides free confidential counseling, emotional support, financial advice, stress management and online tools available to help all colleagues balance work and life.

Later this fall, Macy’s will introduce a well-being app for all Macy's, Inc. colleagues. In the app, colleagues will have an opportunity to learn more about six dimensions of well-being and have easy access to articles, videos, practical support and more.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks ® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #Together4MH

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

