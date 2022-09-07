American Council of Academic Physical Therapy (ACAPT) selects Virtual Atlantic’s Bungee Survey & Assessment Management Platform for data collection & benchmarking

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Council of Academic Physical Therapy (ACAPT) recently selected Virtual Atlantic’s Bungee Survey & Assessment Management Platform as their new data intelligence platform for its member Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) programs at higher education institutions. The platform will promote a culture of excellence through comprehensive data collection and sharing for informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

Each member institution will have their own secure and confidential account to complete ACAPT surveys, including the annual Institutional Profile Survey. Each account will allow members to save their survey responses and run unique reports to distill national information relevant to their program, including filtering anonymized data by DPT student program size and public vs. private institutions.

Virtual Atlantic’s SaaS platform has been successfully deployed for federal government, higher education, non-profit, private, and healthcare clients, including the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).

The Bungee platform will be configured and implemented as part of the ACAPT Center for Excellence in Academic Physical Therapy. The Center is designed to provide trustworthy and transparent data to help stakeholders address contemporary issues.

About ACAPT & Virtual Atlantic

ACAPT is the principal voice representing academic physical therapy. Its vision is to lead physical therapy in the pursuit of academic excellence to improve societal health. ACAPT member institutions, which represent about 96% of all U.S.-accredited physical therapist programs, are champions of innovation, inclusion, and inquiry.

Virtual Atlantic is an experienced and proven provider of widely used SaaS solutions including the Jetpack Accreditation Management and Bungee Survey & Assessment Management platforms. Its mission is to innovate and improve the way organizations operate by providing state of the art technologies that streamline, elevate, and transform their everyday business processes.