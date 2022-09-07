Harris Williams Advises Jordi Labs on its Sale to RQM+

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Jordi Labs on its sale to RQM+, a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners (Linden). Jordi Labs provides a full suite of regulatory, investigative and other related analytical chemistry testing services primarily to medical device manufacturers. The transaction was led by Paul Hepper, Nick Owens, Cameron Thomas and Bethel Hailemichael of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“We are thrilled to have represented Jordi Labs and believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in outsourced testing services from medical device OEMs who face increasing regulatory demands,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Harris Williams has a track record of representing best-in-class, market-leading businesses, like Jordi Labs, that provide mission critical services to medical device manufacturers.”

“It was a pleasure working with President Dr. Mark Jordi, Vice President Patrick Burke and the rest of the Jordi Labs team,” added Nick Owens, a director at Harris Williams. “Jordi Labs has thrived under the stewardship of the Jordi family, and we believe the combination with RQM+ will create significant synergies to help accelerate growth of the combined platform.”

Jordi Labs was founded in 1980 and provides the highest quality analytical testing services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and other industries, with a special emphasis on chemical identification and material solutions. Jordi’s goal is to help its customers overcome their analytical challenges by providing excellent service from its highly trained staff. The company’s proprietary technology and testing techniques differentiate it from competitors and enable Jordi Labs to solve the most critical, complex issues faced by its customers.

RQM+ is the leading MedTech service provider with the world’s largest global team of regulatory and quality experts. The company provides comprehensive regulatory, quality, clinical, and laboratory services, supporting market access throughout the entire product lifecycle for medical devices and diagnostics. With more former FDA, MHRA, and notified body regulators than any other firm, the RQM+ team has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. RQM+ currently works for eight of the top 10 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies.

Linden is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country’s largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden’s strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing over 250 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6.5 billion in limited partner commitments since inception.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

