GameStop Forms Partnership with FTX

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with FTX US (“FTX”). The partnership is intended to introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets. In addition to collaborating with FTX on new ecommerce and online marketing initiatives, GameStop will begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

During the term of the partnership, GameStop will be FTX’s preferred retail partner in the United States.

The financial terms of the partnership are not being disclosed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

