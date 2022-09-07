LiveWorld Retains Lytham Partners to Lead Investor Relations Program

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions, announced it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC, one of the industry’s leading investor relations firms, to lead its investor relations and shareholder communications program.

LiveWorld social media and digital solutions help brands grow revenue and build awareness by sparking emotional conversations, building stronger customer relationships, and driving behavior change. All while managing social media user content and ensuring regulatory compliance for healthcare and other companies.

“With LiveWorld achieving a track record of growth, profitability and a strong balance sheet, it’s time to share these accomplishments with the investor community,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “Lytham Partners has an impressive track record working with companies at our stage to bring our story to the market and expand our investor base.”

Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President of Lytham Partners, LLC, said, "David and the team at LiveWorld have done an exceptional job of managing sustainable, profitable growth with a number of potential value creation points on the horizon. We look forward to introducing LiveWorld to our platform of investors and keeping shareholders apprised of the developments taking place at the company."

LiveWorld will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference being held virtually on September 28-29.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or to register for the event at www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional conversations, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

About Lytham Partners

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has created a highly diverse network of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform enabling far-reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format including the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series. This platform includes a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined via press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, corporate access, and websites.

For more information visit the Lytham Partners’ website at www.lythampartners.com.