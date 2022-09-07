Recoop Disaster Insurance Partners with Insurity to Launch New Cloud-based Customer Platform in 39 States

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recoop Disaster Insurance (Recoop) and Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the launch of a new administrative service platform backed by Insurity’s Sure Personal Suite. The platform went live in less than four months and will enable Recoop to automate routine tasks and provide self-service capabilities for policyholders, dramatically reducing the need for manual processing and eliminating inbound and outbound paper.

Recoop is the nation’s first and only multi-peril disaster insurance coverage. It’s designed to cover the gaps left by most traditional homeowners and renters insurance policies in the wake of a disaster by paying a lump-sum cash benefit (up to $25,000) following a covered natural disaster, including hurricane (with storm surge), wildfire, tornado, earthquake, gas explosion, winter storm, or dust storm. It lessens the financial burden with affordable policies, expedited payments, and flexibility. Recoop is offered through employee benefit programs, both voluntary and employer paid for remote or hybrid workers, in addition to a variety of other distribution channels.

" Leveraging Insurity's cloud-based and intuitive Sure Personal Suite accelerates the delivery of high-quality service our policyholders expect," said Darren Wood, founder and chief product officer of Recoop Disaster Insurance. " The self-service capabilities of Sure Personal empower our policyholders to have a more responsive, intuitive experience, which helps us deliver on our commitment to help people rebuild and get back to life faster following a disaster."

Insurity’s Sure Personal Suite delivers faster speed to market through a modern, intuitive and cloud-native platform. Now, Recoop customers can quickly get a quote, purchase a policy and pay online in a self-service fashion via Automated Clearing House network or credit/debit card. Upon purchase of the policy, the policyholder receives receipts and all policy documents via email. The welcome email instructs policyholders to use the mobile-ready, direct-to-consumer portal for additional self-servicing needs, such as uploading home pictures, making easy online payments and viewing and downloading policy documents.

" As an innovator in creating a multi-peril disaster product, Recoop needs to have an equally forward-thinking and configurable platform that empowers digital transformation," said Sylvester Mathis, chief insurance officer of Insurity. " Insurity's Sure Personal does just this. Its integrated underwriting rules automate tasks, greatly reducing the need for manual processing and freeing up underwriters' time to focus on more complex risks."

Recoop’s new administrative platform is now available to customers across 39 states, including Washington D.C., with nationwide coverage to come. To learn more, visit www.recoopinsurance.com.

About Recoop

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Recoop Disaster Insurance is the first and only multi-peril property and casualty insurance product designed to quickly pay claims following a natural disaster. Recoop covers the things most Americans don't realize aren't covered by their homeowners or renters insurance, protecting people's biggest asset with affordable policies and rapid cash benefits without any loopholes or gotchas. Recoop Disaster Insurance is offered through employee benefit programs and other distribution channels and currently available to consumers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.recoopinsurance.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the U.S. and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of G.I. Partners and T.A. Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.