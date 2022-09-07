Keystone Adds Allbright & Duncan Insurance Agency to its Texas Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, added Texas agency Allbright & Duncan to its growing network of agencies in the state.

An undeniably independent and fast-growing agency in the Permian Basin, Allbright & Duncan specializes in helping family-owned businesses reduce risk and protect their most important assets.

Texas State VP Meghan Pizzolato explained: “I am so proud to see our culture in Texas grow even stronger with Allbright & Duncan joining the Keystone family! We remain committed to serving the state’s best and brightest, and Allbright & Duncan is no exception. Brad Allbright, Melissa Clark, and team are doing great things in the Permian Basin, and we consider it a privilege to support them as they chase their long-term goals.”

“We are pleased that Allbright & Duncan has decided to partner with Keystone, as we continue to expand in Texas,” noted Tom Tomlinson, director of network expansion. “Brad and Melissa are excited to join Keystone to take advantage of our resources and to collaborate with our other members in Texas and across the country. We look forward to a stronger future; together.”

“Allbright & Duncan is excited to join Keystone as the 5th member in Texas! We are committed to remaining independent and the resources along with support Keystone offers will benefit our agency, and most importantly our customers,” explained agency Principals Brad Allbright and Melissa Clark.

About Allbright & Duncan Insurance Agency, Inc. – Allbright & Duncan Insurance Agency, Inc. was established in 1978 in Odessa, TX. Their specialties include general liability, auto, workers’ compensation, property, equipment, umbrella, builder’s risk, and more. They help their customers retain and attract new employees with group benefits including health, dental, vision, life, and disability programs. The focus is on long term relationships with customers and insurance companies to help create stability and peace of mind when it comes to risk management, loss control, and cost. For more, visit https://www.allbrightduncan.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.