Northspyre Bolsters Project Delivery Intelligence Platform With Yardi Data Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northspyre, a leading cloud-based intelligence and project delivery automation platform for real estate developers, is pleased to announce it has fully interfaced with property management software provider Yardi®, a leading global property management software. The interface improves efficiency by reducing the administrative work associated with vendor invoicing when delivering complicated commercial real estate projects.

“Northspyre’s interface with Yardi reinforces our team’s commitment to improve the development process and help even the most complicated projects deliver on-time and under budget,” said William Sankey, CEO of Northspyre. “This will enable project teams to improve efficiency and productivity by modernizing antiquated accounting processes that historically have limited data visibility between teams.”

The two-way interface between Northspyre and Yardi enables accounting and development teams to communicate and collaborate better with project leadership, vendors, and key stakeholders. The two systems work hand-in-hand to expedite payments and ensure accounting teams’ general ledgers are up-to-date, with real-time information automatically syncing between the two systems – eliminating the need to manually enter data across multiple platforms.

For example, the invoice detail in Yardi funnels all relevant data including the appropriate property ID, general ledger account number, vendor details, and corresponding invoice information directly to the Northspyre platform when a team member approves an invoice. This bi-direction interface reconciles traditional spreadsheet-based project management tools and eliminates information silos between project and accounting teams.

The Northspyre and Yardi interface will expedite payments, ensure accounting teams’ general ledgers are up to date, and automatically sync real-time information between the two systems so users do not waste time reconciling inconsistent figures and duplicating time-consuming administrative work.

About Northspyre

Northspyre is a cloud-based intelligence platform that empowers real estate owners and development teams to make more proactive, data-driven decisions when managing complex, multi-million dollar projects such as ground-up developments, fitouts and major renovations across all asset classes. Northspyre leverages the power of automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable development teams to reduce project costs and unlock higher profits with real-time actionable insights, thereby achieving more predictable outcomes and realizing significant time and cost savings. Northspyre’s technology is dedicated to helping teams deliver even the most complicated projects on-time and on-budget. Since 2017, Northspyre has facilitated more than $50 billion in client projects. To learn more, visit www.northspyre.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.