Schneider Electric Executive Kevin Brown joins Forbes Technology Council

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President of EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power Division, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. A review committee vetted and selected Brown based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

At Schneider Electric, Brown is responsible for the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) and IT infrastructure management software business, which provides customers insight into the resiliency and availability of their infrastructure. He serves as head of the Energy Management Technology Research Center, which researches market trends and creates content that helps customers make smart and pragmatic business and technology decisions.

“I am focused on harnessing technology to address the challenges of resiliency, availability, and sustainability, and I am excited to join the Forbes Technology Council and connect with others who share that focus,” said Brown, who was formerly CTO and CMO for Secure Power and has received numerous industry awards and accolades.

Brown joins Schneider Electric colleague Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, in the Forbes community. Carlini, who leads the team focused on data centers, digital energy, and residential businesses, has published articles on edge computing and metaverse, the importance of an IT ecosystem, and data center trends for the Forbes Technology Council.

Where exceptional business leaders come together

“We are honored to welcome Kevin into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Related resources:

Hashtags: #PressRelease #SecurePower #EcoStruxureIT #HybridIT #Technology #Innovation