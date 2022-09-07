Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons Launch SKKY Partners

BOSTON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kim Kardashian and private equity veteran Jay Sammons are pleased to announce the founding of private equity firm SKKY Partners. Capitalizing on the Founders’ collective experience investing in and building large scale consumer and media businesses, along with Kardashian’s global reach and unrivaled social influence, the firm will make both control and minority investments in growth-oriented, market-leading consumer and media companies. SKKY’s target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media & entertainment, hospitality and luxury. The Founders’ understanding of the power of great brands, social influence, globalization and the importance of environmental, social and governance excellence will enable SKKY Partners to elevate and leave each company in which it invests better than it was before. Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons will serve as Co-Founders and Co-Managing Partners, while Kris Jenner will serve as a Partner at the firm.

“I’m excited to launch SKKY Partners to invest in the next generation of consumer brands, leveraging my experience founding and building global businesses and partnering with innovative companies to help them grow,” stated Kim Kardashian, SKKY Partners Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner. “I look forward to working closely with Jay and our team to identify distinctive investment opportunities and build the firm’s portfolio of world class companies for our investors.”

“I have been privileged to spend my career partnering with the founders and leaders of some of the most influential and culturally groundbreaking consumer brands of our time,” said SKKY Partners Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner Jay Sammons. “Now, in partnership with Kim and Kris, I look forward to building SKKY into the leading private equity firm that backs the next generation of innovative, disruptive consumer businesses and brands.”

Established in 2022, SKKY Partners will utilize the unique and complementary backgrounds of its Founders to accelerate value creation in a portfolio of high-growth consumer and media businesses. As the founder of multiple businesses valued over $1 billion and one of the most recognized and followed women in the world, Kim Kardashian has established herself as a highly accomplished, influential business leader with an unmatched ability to identify and define culture, and she will leverage these experiences to drive the origination of SKKY’s investment opportunities, develop the team and create value in the portfolio. Jay Sammons has spent the last two decades investing in many of the world’s most well-known consumer brands, including over 16 years at Carlyle. In his most recent role as Carlyle’s Global Head of Consumer, Media and Retail, Jay developed a reputation for his ability to partner with founders and business builders in high-growth consumer and media companies to create lasting value, often through exits to market-leading strategic acquirers. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the firm, including originating investment opportunities, managing the team and driving performance in the portfolio. Kris Jenner, who has overseen the development of her family’s multi-billion-dollar collection of businesses, will also partner with the team to identify and pursue differentiated investment opportunities, and to drive strategy, impact and value.

Further information on SKKY Partners is available at www.skky.com as well as @skkypartners on Instagram and Twitter. Kirkland & Ellis serves as legal counsel for the firm.

About SKKY Partners:

SKKY Partners is a private equity firm founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons that focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies. The company’s target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media & entertainment, hospitality and luxury. SKKY Partners was established in 2022.