Fresenius Medical Care partners with National Kidney Foundation Malaysia in kidney health initiative

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Malaysia, to work together in promoting kidney health and the prevention of chronic kidney disease amongst children and their families in Malaysia. The organizations will leverage Fresenius Medical Care’s international Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, The Kidney Kid, to provide education and entertainment about kidney health to children and their carers.

The Kidney Kid was first launched in Asia Pacific on World Kidney Day in 2017 and has now grown to become a global success story that is bridging the gap to better kidney health knowledge and behaviors. As a comprehensive ‘edutainment’ (education + entertainment) program, the colorful superhero is on a mission to help children learn more about their ‘super organs’, the kidneys, through a series of exciting adventures. Aimed at children aged 6 to 12 years old, The Kidney Kid resources are available to children, parents and teachers across comics, activities, games and videos through a game app and website, as well as print materials. The resources help children to learn how to keep their kidneys healthy while having fun in a group with their teachers or carers.

Kicking off in October this year, Fresenius Medical Care and NKF Malaysia will embark on a wide range of activities that include collaborating with schools and institutes to activate The Kidney Kid initiative with the overarching message of preventing chronic kidney disease (CKD). The partnership comes as a result of the growing number of kidney failure cases and the urgent need to educate Malaysians about prevention from an early age.

“The Kidney Kid represents Fresenius Medical Care’s commitment to building awareness of kidney health and assisting prevention of CKD in the diverse communities we serve. Through this initiative, we have already reached over 60,000 children with our on-site events across the Asia Pacific region, and are now reaching more children globally. The superhero’s impact has been amplified through extensive media coverage, internet and social media presence. Importantly, by communicating health information through animation and interactive learning, The Kidney Kid’s health messages resonate across different age groups, cultures and literacy levels. We are delighted that we can now further extend our superhero’s reach through our collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation, where we will work together to help build healthier communities in Malaysia,” said Mr. Pradeep Ranjan, Managing Director of Fresenius Medical Care Malaysia.

“We are honored that Fresenius Medical Care Malaysia has come forward to assist NKF in our public education and CKD prevention programs. Every year, more than 8000 Malaysians are diagnosed with kidney failure, with a total of 44,000 currently on dialysis. We believe this partnership, specifically with The Kidney Kid initiative, will provide crucial information on kidney health for children and their carers in a fun and interactive way. It’s never too early to take preventive measures, which is why we want to start the habit of good kidney care at a young age”, said Ms. Khor Xin Yun, Chief Executive Officer of NKF Malaysia.

Since its inception, The Kidney Kid has created countless opportunities to foster the exchange of kidney health knowledge between children, parents, teachers, communities and healthcare professionals. During the early years of the program, the superhero made an appearance as a full-sized mascot at a Malaysian orphanage, engaging children with interactive physical games, storytelling videos and animations and a healthy lunch. Throughout Asia Pacific, The Kidney Kid has appeared at kindergartens, schools, shopping malls, hospitals and not-for-profit organizations, where the character has involved tens of thousands of children in coloring-in, dressing-up, games and quizzes to learn about kidney health while enjoying themselves. The Kidney Kid now shares its health messages through local renal communities and non-government organizations throughout the world – including a partnership with children’s hospitals in China and throughout the vast network of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,163 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 346,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information, please visit the company’s website: www.freseniusmedicalcare.asia

ABOUT NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION OF MALAYSIA

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Malaysia is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping Malaysians suffering from end stage kidney failure who lack access to or cannot afford dialysis treatment. NKF currently has over 1,700 dialysis patients receiving subsidized dialysis treatment in 28 dialysis canters nationwide.

