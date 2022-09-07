Game, Set, Ticket: San Diego Open Signs Multi-Year Deal with SeatGeek as Official Ticket Provider

NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the San Diego Open. The announcement makes SeatGeek the Official Ticket Provider of the tournament, bringing fans a seamless experience from purchase to match point.

“ The Open is a marquee sporting event in San Diego, which means we’re focused on how we use technology to enhance the fan experience,” said Ryan Redondo, Tournament Director at the San Diego Open. “ SeatGeek’s platform opens up our ability to create personalized fan-focused features that differentiate us from other events. Products like SeatGeek Rally truly showcase the forward-thinking needed to build the tournament into a momentous event today and for years to come.”

The new partnership is an ace for the tournament, which will take advantage of SeatGeek’s unique products to connect with match-goers and help ensure back office operations run smoothly. Through Unify – SeatGeek’s backend technology platform that allows teams, theaters, and arenas to create, sell, and manage access to their live event ecosystem – tournament organizers will be able to sell tickets across all SeatGeek platforms, manage fan-specific data to enhance the tournament experience and more.

With SeatGeek, tennis fans will be able to buy tickets with confidence and save money by using SeatGeek’s Deal Score technology, easily access their event-day details directly in the SeatGeek app and quickly scan their mobile ticket for entry into Barnes Tennis Center, and use SeatGeek Rally to personalize match-day experiences.

“ Our partners at the San Diego Open have an incredible passion for the sport and its fans,” said Jeff Ianello, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “ From the start of our journey together, we knew we were working with a team that shared our vision for using only the best technology to create exceptional match day experiences. We’re looking forward to doubling up with the San Diego Open as true partners.”

Advantage SeatGeek as the company continues its growth within tennis after signing a partnership with the Citi Open in Washington D.C. earlier this year. SeatGeek has announced seven new banner partnerships in the last four months, including the NFL’s Washington Commanders, NHL’s Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, and three Football Clubs in the U.K. with Leeds United, Watford FC, and a Wolverhampton Wanderers FC renewal.

The San Diego Open’s ATP and WTA tournaments will be taking place this fall. The ATP 250 will take place on September 17-25, 2022 and the WTA 500 on October 8-16, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO OPEN

The 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournaments will both feature a 28-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The ATP250 will take place September 17-25 and offers a total of $612,000 in prize money. The 2022 San Diego WTA500 tournament will take place October 8-16 and offer a total of $823,000. Information about both tournaments can be found at barnessdopen.com

The City of San Diego is the fifth city in the United States to host ATP Tour and WTA Tour tournaments in 2022, joining Indian Wells, Miami, Cincinnati and Washington.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets, and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL), and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.