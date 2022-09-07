FS and Volex Announce Partnership to Boost Power Supply in the Digital World

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FS.COM, a high-speed network solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, announced its partnership with Volex, a leading integrated manufacturing specialist for performance-critical applications and power products. Through this close collaboration, two companies will introduce new power cord products designed for multi-functional powering systems to boost power supply in high-density data environments.

As the tech industry keeps shifting to faster, more scalable infrastructures, high-capacity power connectivity is essential to keep pace with the ever-expanding number of users, devices, and applications. At the same time, FS continues to evolve and expand its business to stay agile, innovative, and competitive. Ordinary power cord products can no longer meet the diverse and ever-changing customer needs for superior power products and connectivity solutions.

"Volex has established itself as a leading manufacturer committed to providing high-performance power products," FS CEO Daniel Xiang stressed. "This partnership will help FS greatly reduce lead time and deliver quality power products and solutions to fulfil customer expectations in the best way possible."

"Partnering with FS represents a great opportunity for Volex to further expand our presence to serve a wider range of customers. We look forward to our continued success in power supply now and in the future" said Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman at Volex.

The products of this collaboration, namely IEC60320 Power Cords and NEMA Power Cords series, are designed for stable and secure power connectivity in a variety of applications, especially high-density data center networks.

Through this partnership, FS and Volex will continue delivering premium power products and solutions to help customers address power connectivity problems and boost power supply in the sophisticated digital world.

About FS.COM

FS.COM (www.fs.com) is a high-speed communication product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data center, enterprise, and telecom networks. FS is dedicated to fulfilling product systems and tailoring project solutions for IT professionals with immediate services by developing its talents, labs and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrade and brand partnership, FS serves customers across 200 countries – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.

About Volex

Volex (www.volex.com) is a leading integrated manufacturing specialist for performance-critical applications and power products. It is a global family operating across 19 operating sites providing power and connectivity for both everyday items and complex machinery, from radiation oncology treatments, industrial lasers, right through to electric vehicles for the 21st century.