Together for Safer Roads Announces Partnership with VisionTrack

The global NGO Together for Safer Roads (TSR) announced today that VisionTrack, a leading global provider of AI video telematics and connected fleet data, has entered into a partnership agreement with TSR, including participating on the Truck of the Future pilot program, sponsoring the Everyone Has a Destination distracted driving campaign, and membership on the Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety.

TSR creates partnerships between purpose-driven companies, government, and community stakeholders to create safer roads and achieve Vision Zero. VisionTrack delivers advanced connected vehicle camera solutions underpinned by a device-agnostic, multi-award-winning IoT platform, Autonomise.ai. The partnership is already underway and VisionTrack has started to implement its innovative video-enabled solutions across fleets who have joined TSR for Truck of the Future.

“Our vision is to create a world where all road-users are kept safe from harm, whether fleet drivers, motorists, cyclists or pedestrians,” says Richard Kent, VP of Global Sales, VisionTrack. “We share a commitment with Together for Safer Roads to eliminate traffic fatalities, and by bringing our leading AI video telematic solutions to the Truck of the Future program, we believe we can further this collective goal.”

Although there has been less overall driving due to the pandemic, there continues to be a significant increase of road crashes, with more than 40,000 people dying in traffic crashes on American roadways in 2020. Trucks represent 12% of total road fatalities, while only making up 4% of the vehicles operating on the road. And with 72% of America’s freight transport being moved by trucks, transportation-related organizations are an essential part of our communities and have a vital role to play in both safety and sustainability.

The Truck of the Future program identifies and tests innovative and cost-effective solutions to eliminate collisions between large vehicle operators and other road users, especially the most vulnerable, with driver visibility a high priority. Utilizing connected cameras and video telematics from VisionTrack, drivers can gain 360 degree visibility around the vehicle and help save lives.

“The incorporation of new technologies, data and innovative approaches to road safety, is imperative to eliminating fatalities and making roads safe for all,” says Noah Budnick, Executive Director, Together for Safer Roads. “Partnering with VisionTrack enhances our ability to make Vision Zero a global reality.”

More information about TSR and Truck of the Future will be provided during TSR’s 2022 Annual Meeting taking place September 21-22 in New York City as well as virtually.

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO, bringing together purpose-driven companies, government, and community stakeholders, actively working together to create safer roads and form partnerships to achieve Vision Zero—the elimination of all traffic fatalities and severe injuries around the world. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN's Decade of Action for Road Safety and has partners around the world. Partners include AB InBev, Anheuser-Busch, Autoliv, Geotab, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS, VisionTrack, and many others.