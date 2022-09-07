Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.

Sidus Space has designed and is manufacturing LizzieSatTM, for its multi-mission LEO satellite constellation operating in diverse orbits (28°-98° inclination, 300-650km altitude) as approved by the International Telecommunication Union in February 2021. LizzieSatTM is in advanced stages of development and offers many differentiating attributes. Specifically, LizzieSatTM satellites fly custom payloads tailored to maximize customer return on investment; Sidus manufactured 3D printed satellites maximize customer volume within a lightweight bus; redundant attitude controls systems provide precision pointing for payloads; and propulsion maintains satellite orbit and provides collision avoidance capability.

The launches will support previously announced contracts with NASA and Mission Helios as well as prospective customers that Sidus continues to layer into its pipeline in all areas including payload hosting and capturing space-based data.

Commenting on the agreement, Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO said, “We are excited to partner with SpaceX for safe, reliable launch services for multiple LizzieSatTM satellite deployments into diverse orbits that meet our customer’s needs. We look forward to continuing our journey of ‘Bringing Space Down to Earth’ for a variety of customers, industries, and new use cases. Our agreements with SpaceX and other launch partners will allow us to develop a consistent launch cadence for Sidus Space moving forward. Participation in these SpaceX launches will enable Sidus to meet the robust demand for our services.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About SpaceX

SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk to revolutionize space transportation, with the ultimate goal of making life multiplanetary. SpaceX has gained worldwide attention for a series of historic milestones.

