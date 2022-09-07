DTEX Systems and GuidePoint Security Partner to Deliver Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider. With DTEX, GuidePoint’s customers will gain the real-time contextual behavioral intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading an employee’s personal privacy.

“Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security is more important than ever in today’s digital, distributed, and remote B2B environment. The security perimeter has evaporated, raising the stakes for insider risk detection and threat mitigation,” said Brian Stoner, Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliances, DTEX Systems. “The future of data loss prevention and protection is human-centric, not data-centric. Together, GuidePoint and DTEX will help organizations better understand the human element impacting their security risk posture to develop more effective and efficient threat management programs without infringing on employee privacy.”

DTEX InTERCEPT is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust Behavioral DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Its patented DMAP+ technology continuously collects and synthesizes hundreds of unique elements of enterprise telemetry from data, machines, applications, and people to surface dynamic ‘Indicators of Intent’ that offer insight into anomalous, abnormal behavior and related events. Unlike data-centric DLP and UEBA tools or intrusive employee monitoring solutions, DTEX’s next-gen platform collects application metadata only, eliminating the need to scan files, capture email or website content, monitor electronic conversations, record screens, or log keystrokes.

In only a few months of partnership, GuidePoint Security and DTEX have been selected as the solution providers of choice for some of the world’s most well-known brands in the financial services and digital communications markets. Leveraging DTEX’s solutions, GuidePoint’s consultants provide customers with a comprehensive overview of their insider risk, identify gaps in coverage/policy, and develop roadmaps to help them achieve their objectives.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral ‘indicators of intent’ to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.