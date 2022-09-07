Nextdoor and Vote.org Partner to Encourage Neighbors to Register and Vote During the 2022 Midterm Elections

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today announced a strategic partnership with Vote.org, the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America. For the third consecutive election cycle, Nextdoor is working with Vote.org to use technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy for neighbors.

“Change starts in the neighborhood, and while every neighborhood is unique, everyone wants their community to thrive,” said Sarah Friar, CEO, Nextdoor. “We have an opportunity to strengthen civic engagement while upholding Nextdoor’s commitment to voter rights and protections. We’re very excited to continue the partnership with Vote.org to help neighbors throughout the upcoming election cycle and beyond.”

“Our neighborhoods are the center of our lives, where we build relationships and connect with people, community organizations and local businesses,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Nextdoor to protect the health of our democracy and provide voters and their neighbors with the tools they need to be prepared to vote on or before November 8.”

Throughout the election season, Nextdoor will be providing neighbors with the necessary tools they need to be prepared for the 2022 midterms and have civil political discourse.

In-product campaigns: Nextdoor’s Discover feature will include a section with direct links to Vote.org, encouraging neighbors to verify their voter registration status and find their polling place. Neighbors will also be able to learn more about Vote.org via a prominently displayed desktop module on the home feed that will direct neighbors to Vote.org’s election tools in one click. Leading up to election day on November 8, the desktop module will build on Nextdoor’s unique positioning as a proximity-based platform to identify polling locations and encourage neighbors to help each other get to the polls by carpooling or walking to polling locations together.

Technology to foster healthy political conversations: Leveraging automated technology, Nextdoor posts regarding the election will be labeled with helpful materials to promote registration and turnout. To remind neighbors to have civil political discourse, Nextdoor will use pop-up reminders when hurtful or harmful language is detected or anticipated via predictive technology. The company's efforts to keep interactions on the platform safe and productive are a balance of human review and technology, both of which work to detect and remove content that violates guidelines.

Donated advertisements: Vote.org and other nonpartisan civic engagement organizations will run advertising campaigns leading up to Election Day on Nextdoor via pro-bono sponsored posts in the newsfeed.

Vote.org and other nonpartisan civic engagement organizations will run advertising campaigns leading up to Election Day on Nextdoor via pro-bono sponsored posts in the newsfeed. Time off for employees to vote: Nextdoor has signed on to the Electionday.org pledge along with over 1,000 other companies to provide all employees with paid time off to vote.

Neighbors turn to Nextdoor to share helpful information, discuss local topics, and stay engaged with their communities. By partnering with organizations like Vote.org, Nextdoor is able to share trusted voting resources for neighbors nationwide, as well as provide clarity and tools to support civic engagement and neighborhood conversations, particularly around local and national politics.

In addition to Vote.org, Nextdoor is also partnering with the Advancement Project, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, and the NAACP during the upcoming election season to share information about election rights and protections.

To join Nextdoor, download the app or visit Nextdoor.com. Learn more about voting registration and get-out-the-vote efforts at Vote.org.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Vote.org

Vote.org is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit using technology to simplify political engagement and increase turnout among young people and voters of color. It is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America. Through corporate and nonprofit partnerships, a large-scale community of grassroots donors, diverse coalition building and influencer-driven outreach, Vote.org leverages innovative solutions that meet underserved voters where they engage and get their information, and has established its brand as the most trusted and accessible online resource for registering to vote and understanding how to cast a ballot.