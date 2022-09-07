Pathway Power Secures $36M Commitment from The Forest Road Company to Accelerate US Clean Energy Security

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathway Power, LLC (“Pathway Power”), a growing renewable energy and battery storage developer, today announced a $36 million strategic investment from Forest Road Renewables (“Forest Road”), a climate-focused infrastructure platform within The Forest Road Company. The funding enables Pathway Power to continue scaling its portfolio of clean energy projects built to deliver over 2 GW across North America.

Pathway Power will target a balance of solar and storage opportunities across various markets. With solar energy capacity poised to quadruple by the end of the decade, this is the latest in a series of clean energy investments which recognize the urgency of the climate crisis and stress on the US power grid amidst the current geopolitical backdrop. Pathway Power’s founding management team are pioneers in renewables development having previously led BayWa r.e., where they amassed a pipeline of over 6 GW of utility scale solar and storage assets throughout North America and delivered over 1 GW to the market.

“With solar energy capacity poised to quadruple by the end of the decade, Pathway Power will build on this momentum to deliver utility-scale solar, storage, and hybrid assets to the market,” said Pathway Power Managing Partner, Jam Attari. “We appreciate Forest Road’s confidence in our team and will continue to execute on our strategy of developing a portfolio that will help to drive the next stage of the renewable market’s evolution.”

“The Pathway Power partnership is the latest example of our ability to offer highly efficient, flexible, and creative capital solutions across the renewable energy ecosystem,” said Head of Forest Road Renewables, Dan Rittenhouse. “We are thrilled to be a core partner in Pathway Power’s growth plans and look forward to advancing the proliferation of renewable energy alongside this experienced management team.”

About Pathway Power, LLC

Pathway Power is a utility-scale solar and battery storage developer with a best-in-class, founder-led management team who led the North America efforts for BayWa Renewables. Pathway Power has built a broad geographic footprint across North America and a deep network of relationships across the renewable energy value chain. www.pathway-power.com

About The Forest Road Company

The Forest Road Company (FRC) is a specialty finance platform that owns, operates and invests in exceptional companies that reshape their categories. FRC provides strategic capital, operational expertise, and access to its global network of corporate leaders, executives and clients. www.forestroadco.com