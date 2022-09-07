Leading Non-Profit Organization Representing Oncology Professionals Selects Thoughtworks to Enhance Digital Experience                       

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will collaborate with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®)1, a 501(c)(3) organization representing nearly 45,000 oncology professionals, to support its continued transformation of apps and web sites to improve the digital experience for oncologists.

“ As we continue our digital evolution, we are excited to work with Thoughtworks to help enhance our digital platforms to create more meaningful and valuable experiences for our global member network of oncologists,” said Christopher R. Merlan, chief digital officer and executive vice president at ASCO.

The Thoughtworks and ASCO development teams will work side-by-side to design and deliver a more streamlined, individualized, and enriching digital experience for ASCO’s community of oncologists. Following best practices in user experience design and software engineering principles, the team will leverage agile delivery and modern DevOps principles to increase both the quality and frequency of improvements.

“ More than simply providing the desired service in a timely and efficient manner, customer experience is about creating extraordinary and dynamic digital experiences across channels that engage users and deliver true value,” said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. “ We’re extremely pleased to be working with ASCO to help it provide oncology professionals with a more seamless and tailored digital experience.”

