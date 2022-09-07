Kasten by Veeam and Cyberlogic Deliver Kubernetes Backup as a Service to Leading Telecom Provider, Herotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasten by Veeam®, the market leader for Kubernetes backup, disaster recovery and mobility, today announced that Cyberlogic, a Veeam Cloud & Services Provider (VCSP) Gold partner, is delivering Backup as a Service (BaaS) to Herotel leveraging Kasten’s industry-leading solution, Kasten K10 by Veeam. As the largest fixed wireless internet service provider in South Africa and a major player in the local fiber industry, Herotel connects 140,000 home and business users to the internet across more than 400 towns and cities in South Africa. The company will benefit from reliable backup and recovery of its Kubernetes data and applications, and the ability to meet aggressive recovery time objectives (RTOs) to ensure service availability for clients.

Based in South Africa, Cyberlogic’s customers include small- to medium-sized enterprises. The company also maintains multiple tier-one partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, including Dell and Microsoft. Cyberlogic provides Herotel with InfrastructureasaService (IaaS) through a cloud tenant for multiple environments, as well as support for Microsoft 365, including change management, training and adoption. In 2021, Herotel decided to move to a cloud-based, containerized development environment to keep pace with market demands, and chose Kubernetes. Cyberlogic replaced Herotel’s legacy development environment with a Kubernetes environment deployed across multiple zones. A critical requirement was a robust backup and recovery solution to secure and protect Kubernetes data and applications.

“We weren’t 100% happy with the results delivered by the cloud provider’s native backup and recovery tool, so we decided to do a trial of Kasten K10 — and it worked flawlessly,” said Mark Tew, CEO at Cyberlogic. “Thanks to Kasten K10, Herotel now benefits from a highly available Kubernetes environment and the scalability of a cloud-agnostic solution.”

Cyberlogic’s backup and recovery service offering is the latest development in a multi-year engagement with Herotel, who can now leverage Kasten’s application-aware, fully integrated solution across multiple nodes and regions. Cyberlogic provided a quick implementation of Kasten K10 while handling a high degree of complexity.

“We were really impressed with the short time it took for implementation within a relatively complex and critical environment for Herotel,” said Jason Gurwitz, Head of Infrastructure and Security at Herotel.

Kubernetes has emerged as the de facto standard for orchestrating containers in edge environments driven by applications like video streaming and AI. Its use in production has increased by 300% since 2016, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. As such, adoption of Kasten K10 has accelerated over the past year, increasing by a factor of 10 in 2021 alone.

“Most enterprise organizations are either adopting or planning to adopt containers in production environments in the next 12 months1,” said Andy Langsam, senior vice president at Kasten by Veeam. “As more and more organizations across industries continue to adopt Kubernetes for developing innovative applications faster and more cost-effectively, reliable backup and recovery is essential. We expect our partners to see increased interest in service offerings, and top partners such as Cyberlogic have the knowledge and expertise to collaborate and deliver those services seamlessly.”

