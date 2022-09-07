Fairway Lawns Acquires Luv-A-Lawn and Plant It Earth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairway Lawns, backed by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), recently completed two acquisitions in the residential lawncare space, partnering with Luv-A-Lawn and Plant It Earth. Both companies are strong regional brands based in the Central Florida market and strategically expand Fairway Lawns’ Southeast footprint.

Kyle DeMilt, Chief Executive Officer of Fairway Lawns, stated, “We are excited to join forces with the Luv-A-Lawn and Plant It Earth teams to help enhance our suite of lawncare services and products, particularly as we continue to grow our presence in Florida. With these two established brands and strong management teams, we believe that we can continue to provide a holistic lawncare experience to our customers throughout the state. We are actively looking to partner with additional strong operators to expand a superior customer service experience to homeowners across the country.”

“Luv-A-Lawn and Plant It Earth are both great additions to the Fairway Lawns family and a continuation of our strategy of partnering with leading operators across the nation. We believe that our partnership will allow us to continue to invest in their people, further improve the customer experience and expand the breadth of our services,” said Adam Shaw, managing director and head of Business Services at MSCP.

Luv-A-Lawn, established in 2009, is a leading provider in the Orlando market, while Plant It Earth, founded in 2003, is a leading provider in the Tampa market. Both businesses specialize in residential lawncare, shrub care, exterior pest control, and termite control. Existing local leadership teams at each company will remain in place under Fairway Lawns ownership.

About Fairway Lawns

Fairway Lawns is a market leading provider of residential lawncare services. The company, which operates branches primarily across the Southeast region, provides recurring lawncare services such as weed control and fertilization, in addition to complementary services including pest control, irrigation and tree & shrub maintenance. Fairway Lawns has grown into a leading platform in the industry through strong organic growth and strategic M&A. For more information, please visit https://fairwaylawns.com/.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.