Elevating Practitioner Skills and Enhancing Patient Experience: The Institute for Functional Medicine and Rupa Heath Announce New Partnership

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the leading voice for functional medicine, and Rupa Health, the platform leader in specialty laboratory testing, announce a new partnership designed to enhance healthcare practitioner clinical skills and confidence, improve patient experience and outcomes, and extend the reach and accessibility of functional medicine worldwide.

With a multitude of laboratory options available for healthcare practitioners, knowing when, what, and how to effectively order evaluative testing has historically been unclear. Addressing this crucial need, IFM and Rupa Health will launch a series of clinical trainings, including bootcamps and other initiatives, to equip practitioners with guidance and instruction on increasing the effectiveness, efficiency, and value of clinically indicated, individualized laboratory testing.

“Functional medicine practitioners integrate the art and science of medicine with care and compassion, while navigating the complexities of medical science and the uncertainty inherent in the clinical practice of personalized medicine,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM chief executive officer. “Partnering with Rupa Health, we are able to address gaps in clinical application, specifically how to analyze and utilize a variety of lab testing data to both identify root causes of illness and disease and help patients achieve the highest expression of individual health.”

Practitioners will come away from this training feeling confident in their evaluative testing recommendations, interpretation of the right data to address root causes, and ability to provide a more cost-effective diagnostic pathway for their patients. Additionally, practitioners will obtain resources and support to benefit their patients, including easy-to-read info sheets, a variety of payment options, customer support, and more.

As more healthcare practitioners recognize the value in practicing root cause medicine, it is imperative for these physicians trained in functional and integrative medicine to select safe, valid, and effective interventions for their patients. This partnership will emphasize laboratory testing and interpretation with high degrees of sensitivity, specificity, clinical validity, and utility, which are informed by patients’ individual needs and provide a cost-effective benefit to patients.

“Rupa Health is an innovator in laboratory testing transparency. The Rupa platform brings together 30+ lab companies with 3000+ tests in a single interface for healthcare practitioners to order, manage, track, and get results. It also creates a modern and seamless digital experience for patients,” says Tara Viswanathan, Rupa Health CEO and Co-Founder. “We are strong supporters of a root cause approach and believe in the importance of informed and efficient lab testing for the entire healthcare industry. We're excited to work together with IFM to elevate the field of functional medicine through clinical training.”

Bootcamps will be offered virtually and are designed for licensed medical professionals with a foundational knowledge of functional medicine. Learn more about this innovative partnership through IFM and Rupa Health.

About Rupa Health

Rupa Health helps healthcare practitioners order, track, and manage results from 30+ different lab companies with 3000+ tests in a single interface. In addition they provide training for practitioners through RupaUniversity.com via educational bootcamps and free live classes. Practitioners can sign up for free and start placing orders by visiting RupaHealth.com.

About IFM

The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is the leading voice for functional medicine and advancing the transformation of health care for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that believes functional medicine can help every individual reach their full potential for health and well-being. Founded in 1991 and dedicated to the widespread adoption of functional medicine, IFM works to advance education and training, clinical patient care, research, and outcomes in functional medicine worldwide. For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About functional medicine

Functional medicine determines how and why illness occurs and restores health by addressing the root causes of disease for each individual. The functional medicine model is an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that empowers patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness.