Phenom Completes Workday Certified Integration for University Recruiting

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Select software partner, today announced that it has completed a Workday Certified integration for University Recruiting. Phenom provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with Phenom’s University Recruiting module.

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application which helps organizations manage their entire recruiting lifecycle in a unified system.

With this integration, customers can connect Workday Recruiting with Phenom’s University Recruiting module to create a seamless campus recruiting experience using AI and automation to engage and hire students at high-volume. It also enables customers to convert attendees from in-person and virtual recruiting events into prospective job candidates in Workday, which ultimately reduces data entry on the candidate side and manual follow-up on the recruiter side. This certification marks an important milestone for any Workday software partner and demonstrates Phenom’s level of commitment and awareness to Workday’s technology and solutions.

“ By using Phenom’s integration with Workday Recruiting, university recruiters can hire early-career talent faster and help strengthen their organization. With Phenom’s AI, recruiters and candidates can streamline access to each other,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Global Client Delivery, Phenom.

“ The process of pushing leads from Phenom University Recruiting to Workday Recruiting is incredibly easy. At Life Time, we’re looking forward to integrating this feature into our hiring practices, which will cut down on apply time, resulting in a better candidate experience,” said Andrew Renschen, Talent Acquisition Manager, Life Time Fitness.

More information on Phenom’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to find solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, HR teams are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, and managers — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 for four years in a row, has been recognized in Business Intelligence Group's 2021 and 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.