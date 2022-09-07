Buckle Selects Origami Risk Platform to Enhance Policy Administration

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P/C platform to support policy administration, billing, and advanced analytics for its auto insurance programs.

In addition to providing technology-based tools and functionality, Origami’s platform will enable Buckle to deliver more robust services with greater speed to its rapidly expanding and specialized customers, partners, and members throughout the United States.

"Our members and partners expect and deserve new and innovative products, so we continually enhance our technology to support their needs. This platform offers a scalable solution for our ambitious growth and continued momentum,” said Adam Landau, chief information officer of Buckle.

“Our policy administration, billing and risk management resources are ideally suited to meet the needs of Buckle as it continues to grow its dynamic and innovative business,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers, pools, program administrators and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs, and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Buckle

Buckle is the digital financial services company providing insurance for the gig industry. Serving the vital, rising middle class, Buckle protects drivers across personal, rideshare, and delivery driving for leading companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Gopuff, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, Shipt, and more. The company also offers insurance solutions for select partners. Buckle has received awards for 2022 including Best of Insurance, Best Rideshare & Delivery Driver Insurance Specialists, a Fastest Growing Company, Most Innovative Rideshare Auto Insurance Product Provider, Best Tech Startup, an InsurTech 50, and more. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and www.buckleup.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.