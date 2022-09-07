FBI Selects IGC FlexAirSM For High Performing, Secure Global Airborne Communications

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat General Communications LLC (IGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat, today announced the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded IGC partner Telecom International (TI) a contract to support the FBI’s mission requirement for resilient, secure, on-demand communications in clear and contested environments across the globe.

TI will be using IGC’S FlexAir to assist the FBI in meeting critical missions as it has other airborne government teams with the speed and reliability needed for real-time situational awareness and seamless command, control and communication. FlexAir leverages the world's largest, high performing GEO satellite fleet, combining multi-layered, Ku-band HTS coverage with wide and spot beams to bring broadband connectivity around the globe - including the most trafficked flight routes.

“IGC is committed to delivering a high-performance managed service to all types of government aero users,” said IGC President, Dave Micha. “We understand government missions require unwavering service, in the toughest of environments and on non-negotiable deadlines. Intelsat will always rise to the challenge.”

This solution delivers preflight, in-route transit, and on-station data, voice, and video communication capabilities anywhere in the world. FlexAir enables the FBI’s wide range of applications that require dynamic, resilient high-bandwidth capacity on-demand.

In collaboration with TI, IGC FlexAir partner Satcom Direct (SD) Government will provide service delivery and the best in reliability 24/7 year-round, to optimize the customer experience on the ground and in the air.

"Satcom Direct will ensure that the FBI can rely on first-rate connectivity in support of all mission requirements, that’s our customer commitment as an IGC FlexAir Partner," said Hayden Olson, general manager, Satcom Direct.

About Intelsat & Intelsat General

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, government, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Intelsat General Communications LLC (IGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat dedicated to serving government customers. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

About TI

Telecom International, LLC (TI) is a small business specializing in commercial satellite communications solutions to government agencies including Defense, Energy, and Treasury. TI provides on-going COMSATCOM support to Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs and other mission-critical programs in support of the US Government. Customers receive unparalleled, customized responsiveness and technical knowledge around-the-clock ensuring absolute minimal disruption of communications to mission objectives.

About Satcom Direct

Satcom Direct (SD) mobilizes the most cutting-edge technologies to enable data connectivity globally. SD’s proprietary technologies span business aviation, marine, government and telecommunications sectors, with the singular goal of leading connectivity industry standards.

Harnessing a powerful combination of tools and partners SD delivers consistent, reliable connectivity across the globe. Proprietary software, hardware, terrestrial infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and award-winning customer services create tailored data services for each individual customer mission to enhance the passenger and ownership experience, improve efficiencies and deliver connectivity beyond all expectations.

