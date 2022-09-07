Interaxon Inc. (Muse®) Highlights Myndlift’s Preliminary Study and the Benefit of Partnerships for Digital Therapeutics Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myndlift, a health technology company that offers digital mental health programs using the Muse® leading consumer EEG technology platform, recently completed a retrospective study using real-world data that offers preliminary efficacy of remote neurofeedback therapy (NFT) on improved mental health outcomes from 593 participants. Little is currently known regarding the effectiveness of remote NFT systems in supporting disorders such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, and depression. With this nascent research and continued validation of Myndlift’s combination of traditional neurofeedback, CBT tools, and coaching Myndlift hopes to improve access to mental health tools that can remotely support the general focus and wellbeing of patients with these disorders as a low-cost alternative to clinic-based EEG.

Study participants engaged in remote brain training sessions via Myndlift’s mobile app utilizing Muse’s EEG technology to measure their brain activity and complete pre-and post intervention in-app assessments throughout the course of the study. Improvement was measured from self-reported assessments that included validated symptom questionnaires, a cognitive test of attention and executive functioning (ie, continuous performance task), and resting electroencephalography (EEG) markers. Preliminary findings suggest reduced symptom severity from pre- to post-assessment for general psychological health, ADHD, anxiety, and depression, as well as adjusted resting EEG neural markers for individuals with symptoms of ADHD. The full paper was funded by McGill University and published in JMIR Publications in July 2022.

As the digital health space continues to grow thanks to advances in health technology, Muse will continue supporting developers and SDK partners by prioritizing efforts that allow them to leverage their EEG technology in the development of systems that will support the overall health and wellness of patients. The partnership with Myndlift is an indication of the type of applications and subsequent positive impacts that can result when the right wellness and health partnerships and the best quality resources and technology are connected.

“ There are ample benefits of accessing clinical-grade technology like EEG for accurate and personalized metrics of brain activity which is why the work Muse is doing to make this technology more widely accessible is so important,” said Dr. Walter Greenleaf, Stanford Neuroscientist, Digital Medicine expert, and Interaxon Chief Scientific Officer. “ By continuing to identify ways to support SDK partners like Myndlift in their development of such applications of these innovative technologies, we all work together to push the health tech space forward and develop more accessible and affordable health and wellness solutions.”

Improving Access to Clinical Mental Health Treatment with EEG Technology

Neurofeedback training is currently used to support a range of mental health disorders, though there are several barriers to entry that may prevent patients from receiving quality neurofeedback therapeutics. Typically, EEG (electroencephalography) systems are expensive and are usually only accessible in clinical settings. Traditional neurofeedback training programs can range from $6,000 - $8,000 USD. Muse pioneered making EEG technology widely accessible via their brain-sensing headbands for meditation and sleep, which, as a result, have been used in several clinical studies. As an SDK partner, Myndlift has been able to leverage Interaxon’s technology to offer a more cost-effective solution to their digital health program. Using Muse’s EEG technology and brain-sensing hardware, neurofeedback therapy can be offered remotely and at a far more affordable cost at an average of $1,500 USD–approximately an 81% cost decrease from traditional training programs.

" We're very proud of these fantastic results,” said Aziz Kaddan, Co-Founder and CEO of Myndlift. “ This peer-reviewed study is one more step in our roadmap to bring data-driven mental wellbeing solutions to market. What's coming is even more exciting!"

Ongoing Opportunities for HealthTech Developers to Contribute to Advances in Healthcare and Wellness Applications

Muse is continually seeking out opportunities to support developers and SDK partners like Myndlift who are taking strides toward creating true innovation within the health and wellness space. As the digital health space, in particular, continues to transform, developers and potential partners interested in using Muse’s clinical-grade EEG technology to further reimagine health and wellness applications can access Muse’s SDK for free online. Continually supporting innovators by offering access to their technology and resources remains a key priority for Muse in 2022 and beyond.

Developers and SDK partners who are interested in collaborating can visit www.choosemuse.com/sdk to learn more.

About Interaxon Inc.

Interaxon is a late-stage venture company in the neurotechnology space, with a brain and biosensor platform of hardware and software products, a sophisticated data-cloud infrastructure, popular consumer and licensable B2B products, the largest database of brain data in the world, and an IP fortress with several fundamental granted brain, biosignal, VR and AR patents with early priority dates. Interaxon recently completed a Series C investment round to support converting the company's current up-front cost model to an integrated subscription model, further research partnerships, and validation of an industry-first feature tracking longitudinal changes in the brain. Interaxon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has subsidiaries in the U.S. and Ireland.

About Myndlift

Myndlift is a health technology company offering digital mental health using brain-sensing technology and therapist-guided programs. Utilizing Muse’s EEG technology, the Myndlift platform and hardware allow users access to guided neurofeedback training and digital mental health resources wherever they are. Myndlift works with hundreds of clinics worldwide, and has thousands of users training via the app, available on the App Store and Google Play.