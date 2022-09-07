QA Consultants to Coordinate Cybersecurity Solutions for Project Arrow, the Auto industry’s First All-Canadian, Zero-Emission Concept Vehicle

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QA Consultants Inc, North America’s largest independent software quality engineering services firm, announced today, that they have been awarded the role of onboarding and integrating the cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, Canada’s first, original, full-build and zero-emission concept vehicle.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named Project Arrow. This first-of-its-kind concept car is currently in its engineering and build phase until December 2022 with an anticipated release and tour in 2023.

An all-Canadian effort, Project Arrow is designed, engineered and built by Canada’s world-class automotive supply sector and post-secondary institutions. This innovative and timely project is already bringing together the best of the best of Canada’s electric-drive, alternative-fuel, connected and autonomous and light-weight technology companies to showcase the abilities and readiness of the Canadian Automotive part sector to support electric vehicle manufacturing.

Cybersecurity solutions currently being considered for integration in the vehicle include several of the globe’s most advanced cybersecurity solutions. The scope of the cybersecurity coverage includes regulatory compliance to UNECE WP.29, ISO 21434 and function coverage of security vulnerabilities in V2X (Privacy and Data Security), Telematics, Smart Mobility, Communications Protocols, ECU, Architecture and Redundancy.

“We have chosen to work with QA Consultants for many reasons. They are cybersecurity software testing experts and have demonstrated their leadership with important roles as chair of the APMA cybersecurity V2X Task Force as well as cybersecurity committee member," said Colin Dhillon, Chief Technical Officer at the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

Peter Watkins, QA Consultants Chief Operating Officer said, “We are delighted to be involved in Project Arrow which showcases the incredible capabilities of the Canadian automobile parts industry.”

About QA Consultants

QA Consultants is North America’s largest independent software quality engineering services firm. An award-winning onshore provider of software testing and quality assurance solutions, we are the trusted engineering services company for business, industry and government supported by leading practitioners and solutions. For almost 30 years, we have successfully delivered 12,000+ mission-critical projects in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. We reduce risk and improve time to market with quality engineering, keep applications secure through dedicated application security capabilities, and reduce cost of ownership while enabling applications to scale via performance engineering. We are proud of our vision to help clients achieve flawless technology outcomes. QA Consultants also operates a robust emerging technologies practice with a focus on quality engineering solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. For more information, visit www.qaconsultants.com.

About Project Arrow

About APMA

The APMA is Canada’s national association representing OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies, advanced technology, and services for the worldwide automotive industry. The Association’s fundamental objective is to promote the original equipment (O.E.) automotive supply manufacturing industry both domestically and internationally.