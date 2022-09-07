HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union Selects Ignite Sales to Drive Member Growth by Delivering Differentiated Personalized Member Experiences

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, today announced that HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, the state’s largest credit union, has selected its member engagement platform to enable them to drive member growth by delivering differentiated, personalized member experiences.

Ignite’s intelligent conversation guides enable HawaiiUSA to provide tailored conversations that discover its members’ unique needs in an empathetic and caring manner while delivering personal, accurate, and consistent recommendations to meet those needs. As a result, members are guided to the right solutions fulfilling their needs wherever they are, 24/7.

“Ignite’s Member Engagement Platform enables our staff to have deeper, more meaningful conversations with members so we can help meet their financial needs,” said Katey Mobley, Chief Growth Officer at HawaiiUSA. “The innovative digital conversation guides give us continuity in engaging with members across all channels and bring efficiency improvements to our sales and services process right from the get-go.”

HawaiiUSA is leveraging Ignite EngageHub, which embeds Ignites’ digital conversation guides into Salesforce to uncover individual and small business members’ exact needs at the time of engagement. The technology then recommends highly accurate and personalized financial solutions to boost member financial wellness, all while working within Salesforce for accurate tracking and follow-up with a click.

“We are pleased to partner with HawaiiUSA in its continual commitment to enhance the lives of its members and boost their financial wellness,” said George Noga, chief executive officer, Ignite Sales. “Ignite’s conversation guides will enable HawaiiUSA to create more personalized experiences that allow them to sell more products, build member relationships, and drive growth.”

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to deliver exceptional personalized and engaging experiences on all channels to sell more, build relationships and drive growth. For over 20 years, Ignite has enabled its customers to increase revenue, be more competitive, compliant, and efficient during the sales process. Financial institutions generate $1 million in value per billion in assets with Ignite’s innovative customer engagement technology. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com

About HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union serves individuals and businesses through 14 branch locations statewide and is the only Hawaii credit union to be recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-the-State Credit Union for five years in a row. Originally opened in 1936 as a credit union for educators, HawaiiUSA has grown to serve more than 134,000 members with $2.3 billion in assets. For 85 years, HawaiiUSA has remained dedicated to the financial wellness of their members and the community.

To learn more, visit https://www.hawaiiusafcu.com/