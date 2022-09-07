Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that both its Airocide™ and its Scientific Air™ S400 (by SteriLumen) have been purchased for placement in the St. Joseph, Missouri School District. The school district serves 24 schools and over 10,600 students. The initial deployment of the units will be within the high schools with additional orders expected for the middle and elementary schools.

This initial order totals $625,000 and is expected to be delivered to the customer and recognized as revenue in the second half of 2022.

Mickey Gill, Director of Operation and Warehousing, St. Joseph, Missouri School District, commented, “We are committed to supporting all of our students and staff not only in academics but also with a clean and safe environment for learning. The Scientific Air™ S400 eliminates up to 99.99 percent of airborne viruses in minutes (including bacteria, mold, odors and VOCs). Providing a healthy learning environment is beneficial for everyone.”

Ben Rendo, MightyGood’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “MightyGood is proud to partner with Applied UV to provide air purification solutions to the education sector. The Airocide™ technology, which was designed for NASA, helps us provide students with healthcare grade air purification in classrooms across the country.”

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The St. Joseph order is the first significant order of our products in a K-12 school environment. Additionally, the procurement process, in the State of Washington, where we previously announced that our partner DA International was included in a multi-million-dollar contract which includes our Airocide™ air purification systems has recently commenced, and we have already submitted about $300,000 in quotations which we expect decisions on soon. The total addressable market in Education that our suite of Airocide™ and Scientific Air™ solutions address represents a massive dollar opportunity and is a high priority vertical. We applaud school districts that are taking proactive action to improve learning and working environments and are encouraged by the momentum we are building in this important sector.”

About Applied UV

