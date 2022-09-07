Bardstown Bourbon Reimagines Château de Laubade Collaboration with Second Release

Bardstown Bourbon Company releases its second collaboration with French Armagnac house Château de Laubade, available Friday, September 9, 2022. The initial collaborative release was honored Best in Class at San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

BARDSTOWN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of their inaugural partnership, Bardstown Bourbon Co. will release a second iteration of the Collaborative Series with leading French Armagnac house Château de Laubade on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac release includes a blend of 12-year Kentucky and 10-year Tennessee bourbon, finished in Laubade Armagnac casks for 16 months.

This custom bourbon blend accentuates the nuanced flavors from each barrel. The finishing casks aged from 16 - 24 months in different warehouse locations, bringing a contrast of wood extraction. Complexity, balance, and thoughtful innovation make this release both reminiscent of the award-winning first release, while looking ahead to a wholly new sipping experience.

The initial collaboration, released in April 2020, was honored Best in Class, Double Gold in the Finished Bourbons category at the 2021 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition and remains sought-after.

"It was important to us that this release be distinct from the original, while still bringing some of the same unique characteristics. The bold Kentucky bourbon really balances with oak that is bursting with the fiery Armagnac character. The Tennessee bourbon provides a hint of citrus, which highlights Laubade's unique floral notes," said Dan Callaway, VP Product Development and Hospitality for Bardstown Bourbon Co. “We’re always looking to push the boundaries of modern bourbon blending and this release is a beautiful expression of that.”

The release is evidence of a continued, strong creative partnership between Callaway and Château de Laubade’ Owner and Famille Lesgourgues Directeur Général, Denis Lesgourgues.

“I am very excited about this new launch as since day one, I have seen so much product expertise, passion and involvement from the team of Bardstown Bourbon Co.,” said Lesgourgues. “Just as we are inventing the armagnac of tomorrow thanks to our spirit of innovation, our fellows at BBCo are designing the modern bourbon.”

On the nose, baked pear with nutmeg, cinnamon, and sage rests on toffee, brown sugar, and almond. The palate follows with vanilla bean, rich oak, and golden raisin combining to create an outstanding finish of refined flavor.

The Château de Laubade Armagnac Collaborative Series release is presented at 107 proof (53.5% ABV) and offered at an SRP of $159.99. Roughly 2,700 9L cases of the finished bourbon will be available through the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop, at retailers in 20 states and online at Seelbachs.com.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky., is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic bourbons, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind collaborative distilling program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with their exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen and Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

