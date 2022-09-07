OnlySky Chooses Kibo for Its Composable Architecture to Scale Independent Ski Businesses

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, a leader in composable commerce, today announced that OnlySky has chosen Kibo to help scale its online and point-of-sale business. OnlySky, the fastest growing ERP and eCommerce solution for independent ski resorts and schools, selected the commerce solution for its composable and extensible architecture. With these capabilities, OnlySky can innovate faster by creating compelling eCommerce experiences built for its unique customer base.

With key Packaged Business Capabilities from Kibo, including a unified cart and checkout as well as customizable pricing, promotions and discounts, OnlySky is able to help its partners deliver the experience their guests expect when buying online.

“Our new partnership with Kibo is part of our ongoing commitment to independent ski areas. It enables OnlySky to extend our leading platform, empowering our customers to deliver even more valuable, convenient experiences to their guests whether they are planning their season, a day trip or a lesson,” said Charles Von Thun, CEO, OnlySky. “With Kibo, we can focus our development efforts on the unique needs of our partners while also delivering best-of-breed commerce to them. There is no reason why a guest at an independent ski area should not have a better commerce experience than a guest at a corporate ski resort.”

Kibo was recently named by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research as the only Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022. According to Forrester, “Kibo is a best fit for digital businesses that prioritize a preintegrated platform with shared services across functional areas.”

“We’re thrilled to work with OnlySky. Kibo seamlessly fits into OnlySky’s existing technology stack to enable frictionless interactions throughout the customer buying journey,” said Vinesh Vis, chief sales officer, Kibo. “Our ability to provide OnlySky with composable commerce solutions is further validation of the flexibility of our platform.”

About Kibo

Kibo is the catalyst for modern commerce transformation. As the only composable yet unified commerce platform, Kibo enables retailers and brands to customize their commerce stack to satisfy business needs. Kibo combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, with analyst-leading composable commerce and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot, and Lufthansa Group rely on our API-first architecture that empowers organizations to grow their commerce capabilities at the speed of digital transformation.

About OnlySky

From inception, OnlySky Inc has focused on making it easier to run ski areas and ski schools. Our partners trust us to help them grow revenue by moving their sales of ski school and ski area products online, in an elegant and easy-to-use platform that meets their guests’ expectations.