ERIS and ClimateCheck Announce Partnership to Provide Climate Risk Solutions to the Property Due Diligence Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERIS Information Inc. is pleased to announce today a new partnership with ClimateCheck, a climate risk data company. Through this relationship, all stakeholders in commercial real estate can now have immediate access to critical climate risk information for more comprehensive property due diligence.

ClimateCheck aggregates, models, and interprets the best physical climate data, providing a comprehensive assessment of a property’s vulnerability. The ClimateCheck property report includes perils such as precipitation, drought, heat, fire, and flood. ERIS is extremely proud to provide access and distribution of these reports through its digital order and delivery platforms.

“We're excited about how this partnership will extend our ability to assist customers in their due diligence practice by addressing climate risk hazards,” said Jeff Doerner, Senior Vice President at ERIS.

“Partnering with ERIS will help disseminate this critically important information at a time when risk assessment for property investment and incorporating ESG+R, is becoming smart business practice,” said Caleb Inman, CEO at ClimateCheck.

For more information: erisinfo.com/climaterisk

About ERIS

ERIS has been providing environmental data, historical information, and digital analysis tools since 1999. ERIS serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. ERIS Information Inc. is a division of Glacier Media, a Canadian-based media and information business, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About ClimateCheck

ClimateCheck enables real estate stakeholders to instantly assess property risk driven by climate change. ClimateCheck's team of scientists and advisors combine historic data and climate models to produce a hyper-local risk assessment of all hazards for every property in the United States and Canada.