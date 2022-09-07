Front Office Sports and PointsBet Launch Premium Betting Newsletter for the Modern, Sophisticated Bettor

Front Office Sports, a leading multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer, together with PointsBet, the fastest growing online sportsbook in the U.S., are teaming up to deliver a groundbreaking partnership that brings together the unique strengths of both properties. (Graphic: Front Office Sports)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Front Office Sports, a leading multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer, together with PointsBet, the fastest growing online sportsbook in the U.S., are teaming up to deliver a groundbreaking partnership that brings together the unique strengths of both properties.

By leveraging Front Office Sports’ core tech and content competencies, PointsBet will now be able to deliver its audience of sophisticated bettors the latest news, biggest bets, and hottest boosts to subscribers’ inboxes. The digital destination for bettors looking for an edge.

“ We’re excited to partner with Front Office Sports for a first-of-its-kind newsletter that’s made for the modern bettor,” said Liam Roecklein, Senior Vice President of Content for PointsBet. “ PointsBet’s ‘The Hustle’ will provide insider news, insights, unique offers, and more beginning this fall for the start of football season. Sophisticated bettors are always looking for an edge, and we’re confident ‘The Hustle’ will be a must-read.”

This unique partnership between Front Office Sports and PointsBet also will allow for multiple areas of value creation including growth, monetization, and audience engagement.

“ We’re thrilled to be able to provide our expertise in developing and executing a custom newsletter for one of the leaders in the sports betting category,” said Andrew Budkofsky, Chief Revenue Officer, Front Office Sports. “ Millions of people will now be able to enjoy a professionally produced newsletter providing incredible insight and perspective in betting.”

The newsletter, created by Front Office Sports’ in-house content studio, will launch three times a week (Sunday, Monday, and Thursday) starting on Thursday September 8th. The plan will be to expand the newsletter’s frequency to five times weekly in the fall.

ABOUT FRONT OFFICE SPORTS

Front Office Sports is a multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer. FOS reaches an influential and rapidly expanding audience of over 20M people per month across our newsletters, site, podcasts, and social channels.

FOS is backed by SC.Holdings, a New York-based investment and strategic advisory firm, and Crain Communications, one of the largest privately owned business media companies with 21 leading business, trade, and consumer brands in North America, Europe, and Asia.

In 2021, Front Office Sports was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and has had its client work recognized as finalists for various industry awards.

ABOUT POINTSBET

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW), and iGaming.