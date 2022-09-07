Manchester United announces global partnership with Therabody

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester United and global wellness technology leader, Therabody have deepened their relationship by becoming global partners in a multi-year agreement.

The partnership will expand Manchester United’s use of Therabody products and solutions as part of the training and recovery regimes of both the men’s and women’s teams – and showcase their benefits to the club’s global fan base.

Therabody is pioneering the future of recovery and self-care through its ecosystem of solutions that help people feel better, move better, and live healthier lives. Its products are backed by science and bring previously inaccessible technology to everybody.

Therabody’s devices help United’s players meet the physical demands of a sport that involves the use of every muscle in the body, from your brain to your feet; research shows that players cover anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 metres or more in a 90-minute match. Matches are long and fast-paced, requiring constant running and short sprints during active play. Because of this type of activity, proper warmup and cool down is imperative to attaining full recovery and preventing injury.

Manchester United will have access to Theraguns in their training facilities to help improve their athletic performance and prevent injury during practices and matches. Football provides cardiovascular and muscular fitness, but the majority of the work is done by the legs. The team’s access to Therabody’s pneumatic compressions device range, including RecoveryAir’s JetBoots, in the training rooms and on all away trips will be game-changing for their recovery; the devices’ fully wireless design makes it easier and more convenient to relax and recover from anywhere, even fitting in a carry-on suitcase.

Therabody’s ecosystem of wellness solutions including Theragun, the world’s first handheld percussive massage therapy device, RecoveryAir pneumatic compression boots, and Wave Series vibration therapy rollers have been integrated into Manchester United’s first team players’ medical, training, and recovery process for several years, most recently on the Club’s 2022 pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

As part of the global partnership, players, and training staff will participate in education sessions with performance and wellness experts from Therabody University, the company’s educational division. Working with United’s medical team, Therabody experts will develop specific protocols to give players the knowledge to optimise their use of Therabody’s devices, showing how habitual use can assist in accelerating recovery, preventing injuries, and improving overall athletic performance.

Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, said:

“By gaining access to Therabody’s tried-and-tested range of scientifically backed products and expertise, this partnership will support our players and staff in the pursuit of success on the pitch.

“The partnership also aims to give United’s global audience access to the same in-depth performance education so they too can easily take control of their training and recovery in the same way as their favourite players, through the use of Therabody products.”

Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody, said:

“Manchester United has been at the forefront of utilising our technology to assist with training and recovery for several years and this partnership is a natural extension of our relationship. Educating their players, staff, and passionate global fanbase on the importance of ownership in self-care is paramount to Therabody's mission. We are proud to work with the most successful club in British football, whose values of innovation and determination, as well as their drive to be a world leader, align perfectly with our own."

Manchester United joins more than 250 professional athletes, sports teams, celebrities, elite trainers and medical practitioners globally by using Therabody’s ecosystem of industry-leading devices.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Therabody

Therabody® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimise human performance and unlock the body’s natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression (RecoveryAir®), facial health (TheraFace PROTM), electrical stimulation (PowerDot®), vibration therapy (Wave Series), and USDA Certified Organic CBD (TheraOne®). Science is fundamental to Therabody’s DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody’s products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, its whole-body wellness centres. Therabody University, the company’s education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University’s comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com.